Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
Evan Myers to Seek Return to State College Borough Council
A former State College Borough Council member will be seeking a return to office in this year’s election. Evan Myers, a Democrat who served two terms on council from 2014-21, said on Wednesday that he plans to run for a new four-year term as councilman in 2023. He was term-limited in 2021, but is able to run for council again this year after the mandatory two-year waiting period prescribed in the borough’s charter.
Patton Township Police Investigating Convenience Store Burglary
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary early Thursday morning at a Patton Township convenience store. At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at Uni-Mart, 5140 W. Buffalo Run Rd. and found evidence someone had broken into the store, Patton Township police said in a news release.
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
State College Adds Commuter Parking on South Fraser Street
State College is adding commuter parking permit spaces on the 300 block of South Fraser Street. Borough Council on Monday voted to make permanent what had been a temporary commuter parking zone on the east side of the block between West Foster and West Nittany avenues, and to convert seven metered spots on the west side to commuter permit spaces.
Pharmacists inducted into Patient Safety Hall of Fame
STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health has announced Amanda Holyk, PharmD, BCCCP; Hayden Hayward, PharmD; and Jessica McDonald, PharmD, all of the pharmacy department, have been inducted into the 2022 Chart Institute Patient Safety Hall of Fame. The Chart Institute is a federally listed Patient Safety Organization that provides...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
While Joining Call to Extend Deadline, Centre County Commissioners Urge Residents to Participate in National Broadband Map
With time running out to participate, Centre County’s Board of Commissioners is urging residents to provide their input for a National Broadband Map that will help determine federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure in future years. The Federal Communications Commission’s map of internet availability is open, for now at...
Downtown State College Improvement District Conducting Community Survey
The Downtown State College Improvement District is asking residents to participate in its a community feedback survey. DSCID plans to use data gathered from the survey to better serve its members, which include 350 participating businesses, and the public as it continues to to evolve and grow with the community.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
Man accused of firing over a dozen shots into group of people in Loyalsock Twp.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police said he fired up to 18 shots into a group of people. According to police, a woman called 911 at 9:00 p.m. on January 7 to report a man driving at high speeds while swerving down their private driveway. 911 operators said […]
Casey tours new facility
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey made a stop in Centre County earlier this week to check out the progress being made on Centre Volunteers in Medicine’s new state-of-the-art facility, which is currently under construction along Sandy Drive in Ferguson Township. CVIM’s directors toured the facility with...
Bellefonte woman sentenced to jail for giving children meth, baths with bleach
She pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts each of child endangerment and corruption of minors.
Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 in Final AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football has finished the 2022 season as a top-10 team. Following Georgia’s dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll came out a little bit past midnight. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots to No. 7 in the final poll after their 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll that came out on Dec. 4.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
