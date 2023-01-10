A former State College Borough Council member will be seeking a return to office in this year’s election. Evan Myers, a Democrat who served two terms on council from 2014-21, said on Wednesday that he plans to run for a new four-year term as councilman in 2023. He was term-limited in 2021, but is able to run for council again this year after the mandatory two-year waiting period prescribed in the borough’s charter.

