ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy

Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Safe Streets Wichita to distribute 800 overdose reversal kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money from opioid lawsuit settlements is now going to be used to combat drug overdose deaths in Wichita. The city made one of the first distributions of the funds to a non-profit working to provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone. Those behind this project say fentanyl...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the rates of addiction, opioid overdoses and deaths continuing to rise across the Wichita area and beyond, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery on Tuesday opened a new specialized substance use disorder (SUD) outpatient center in Wichita. The facility, located at 650 Westdale Drive, offers a variety of treatment services with a central focus of trying to save lives.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police

Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita continues rebate program for water-saving devices

The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Alpacas shot in Marion County

Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
MARION COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge

A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy