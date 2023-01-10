The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO