Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kmuw.org
City of Wichita, Safe Streets distributing overdose recovery kits to combat opioid deaths
The City of Wichita and Safe Streets, a community group focused on preventing drug-related deaths, will distribute kits equipped with naloxone vials and other resources necessary to administer the life-saving medication across the city. The kits are being distributed to address the rising number of opioid overdose deaths in Sedgwick...
kfdi.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
KWCH.com
Safe Streets Wichita to distribute 800 overdose reversal kits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money from opioid lawsuit settlements is now going to be used to combat drug overdose deaths in Wichita. The city made one of the first distributions of the funds to a non-profit working to provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone. Those behind this project say fentanyl...
Nonprofit helps uninsured, low-income patients receive medical treatment and care
The appreciation for health insurance and the security it offers can be easily overlooked until it's needed.
KWCH.com
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the rates of addiction, opioid overdoses and deaths continuing to rise across the Wichita area and beyond, Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery on Tuesday opened a new specialized substance use disorder (SUD) outpatient center in Wichita. The facility, located at 650 Westdale Drive, offers a variety of treatment services with a central focus of trying to save lives.
kmuw.org
Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police
Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
kfdi.com
Wichita continues rebate program for water-saving devices
The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.
kmuw.org
Wichita’s housing stability program offers rental assistance for people at risk of homelessness
The city of Wichita has a new program to help people who are facing homelessness or housing instability. The housing stability program has around $2 million in federal funding to assist people with rent and security deposits, which it’s been distributing since November. The program opened about one month...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
foxkansas.com
Alpacas shot in Marion County
Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge
A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are joining forces to apply for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce flooding in portions of far west Wichita and the surrounding area. The project consists of building two dams on...
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Crime Stoppers issues $2,400 in rewards in December
In 2022, tips from the public in Sedgwick County led to 105 arrests, solved 32 open cases, and led to the apprehension 18 fugitives.
Prosecutors charge Wichita mom who left young boys, baby girl, home alone to Christmas shop
A fire started while the mother was gone, filling the house with smoke. Luck led two Wichita police officers to find and rescue the kids on their way to another address.
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
Comments / 0