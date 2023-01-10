ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
NBC4 Columbus

Biden’s latest student loan plan could cut some Americans’ payments in half

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – The U.S. Department of Education unveiled on Thursday its latest plan to curb the cost of Americans’ student loan payments. President Biden proposed a series of changes to the Revised Pay As You Earn plan – an income-driven repayment plan that caps a borrower’s student loan repayments at a percentage of their discretionary income – to reduce monthly debt costs and shorten the time frame to forgive borrowers’ loans, the White House said.
CNET

Here's What I'm Doing With My $6,000 Student Loan Refund

Early in December, thousands of dollars were deposited into my bank account from the US Department of Education. And though it's tempting to spend this money, I'm not taking any risks until there's clarity on student loan forgiveness. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From...
abovethelaw.com

The Stakes Of Biden's Student Loan Relief Are Much Bigger Than $10,000 To $20,000

Biden’s student loan relief plan has come under attack as of late. Those in opposition have brought out the big guns and are ready to do battle at the Supreme Court. That said, this conflict strikes me as a skirmish rather than a war proper. $10,000 to $20,000 worth of loan forgiveness can be a huge deal for undergrad student loans — $20k would wipe out 2/3 of my undergrad loans. That pales in comparison to the 10% or so it would clear from my graduate school loans. No, the real battle ground is over what Biden’s loan forgiveness will mean for compound interest. That part, the most tantalizing, still has some fight in the game. From PBS:
marketplace.org

Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster

Income-driven repayment plans have been around in higher education for decades. The idea is to let people who earn less pay less on their student loans. But that relief has not always reached borrowers. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration is proposed regulations to make it easier for borrowers to...
102.5 The Bone

DOE proposes student loan ‘safety net’ that would transform income-driven repayment plans

The Biden administration on Tuesday released details of a plan to make it easier for student-loan holders to erase debts by using income-driven repayment plans. The plan was first announced in August when President Joe Biden announced his plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in qualified student loan debt. On Tuesday, the administration released its regulatory notice that gave more details on the plans.
Ohio Capital Journal

New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KXLY

White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed

WASHINGTON — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said examinations showed...
