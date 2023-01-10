The superstar shortstop is heading back to Minnesota—pending a physical. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Carlos Correa’s new nine-figure deal is pending a physical exam. This week, that’s the Twins’ responsibility; if they have questions about the process, they can ask the Giants, Correa’s team from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21, or the Mets, Correa’s team from Dec. 21 until midday Tuesday. In the past 29 days, the shortstop has signed with 10% of Major League Baseball. Correa, 28, must have spent more time in an MRI tube than with his family over the holidays.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO