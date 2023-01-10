Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is beloved year-round | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Chef Boyardee CEO Says There Are No Plans For Price Increases
2022 was a year of price hikes across the food industry. Not only did food inflation hit a 40-year record high, which was reflected by rising grocery store prices, we saw prices soar at our favorite fast food restaurants as well. Mcdonald's, a place consumers have historically turned for a cheap meal, increased its prices an average of 10% across the board from October 2021 to October 2022, according to CNN. The golden arches aren't the only fast food joint to have seen major price increases this past year. Chipotle raised prices by an average of 4% across the board in summer 2022, per Food Business News, and as Business Insider reports, the brand also altered its famously generous rewards program to keep in step with inflation.
Pepsi, Coca-Cola Face Government Probe Over Pricing
The FTC has preliminarily set its sights on both Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
A lifetime of cigarettes costs Pa. smokers nearly $3.2B: study
It’s largely known that smoking is an expensive habit. A new study has given that expense a number by finding the lifetime average of how much smokers in each state spend on cigarettes. For Pennsylvanians, it was nearly $3.2 billion.
Alcohol consulting company Bump Williams Consulting says beer prices jumped 7% in the last 13 weeks of 2022.
According to Bump Williams Consulting Bud Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling Lager and Coors Light saw prices rise even higher by 10%. The main reason of this increase is due to inflation that affects costs of ingredients and shipping.
Costco Goes Beyond Meat With New Plant-Based Options
As more and more consumers seek out plant-based options, Costco has added two new items to its stores: Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken. Both products are from the Beyond brand and are designed to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts. The Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in over 50 stores across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California.
Cigar News: Espinosa Cigars Announces Price Increase
Effective February 1, 2023, Espinosa Premium Cigars will be raising prices across the majority of its portfolio by 5%. This is the first time in over three years that Espinosa Premium Cigars has had to raise prices. The company says that since the pandemic the cost of making cigars, ancillary processes, and conducting business in Nicaragua have risen drastically.
