It's the million-dollar question. Literally. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Funny you should ask because I've actually plotted this out and have a pretty fool-proof plan. If I won the lottery, I'd pay off my credit card first. Then I'd pay off my wife's car since mine was paid off this year. My wife and I have talked about this a lot if you can't tell. Essentially, the first order of action is to be debt-free and see more of my money stay in the bank. Now for the fun part. Forget buying a house. I want my own island. I also want to buy a sports team but that may not be possible with Washington Lottery winnings. With Mega Millions reaching a surplus of $1 billion this week, it had me wondering how much someone can win in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO