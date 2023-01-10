ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

NJ.com

Mega Millions lottery: $1M ticket sold in N.J., but no big winner. Tuesday’s jackpot up to $1.1 billion. Winning numbers (01/07/23)

Someone in New Jersey won $1 million on Friday night. But the big prize went unclaimed. Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot, putting an estimated $1.1 billion on the line for the next drawing on Tuesday. That amount would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and the fifth biggest jackpot of any multi-state lottery game in U.S. history.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

What time is the Mega Millions drawing tonight (1/10/23)?

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.1 billion with a cash value of $568.7 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Friday’s $940 million drawing. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize.
CBS Chicago

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B

CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

When is the next Mega Millions ($1.1 billion jackpot) drawing?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Mega Millions and lottery historyMega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.What are the odds to win the jackpot?One in 306 million.How much does it cost to play?A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News Talk KIT

How Large Was Washington’s Biggest Lottery Payout?

It's the million-dollar question. Literally. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Funny you should ask because I've actually plotted this out and have a pretty fool-proof plan. If I won the lottery, I'd pay off my credit card first. Then I'd pay off my wife's car since mine was paid off this year. My wife and I have talked about this a lot if you can't tell. Essentially, the first order of action is to be debt-free and see more of my money stay in the bank. Now for the fun part. Forget buying a house. I want my own island. I also want to buy a sports team but that may not be possible with Washington Lottery winnings. With Mega Millions reaching a surplus of $1 billion this week, it had me wondering how much someone can win in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

