Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $1.1B Mega Millions drawing
The Mega Millions lottery went without a jackpot winner for the 25th drawing in a row Tuesday after no tickets matched the six winning numbers. Sixteen tickets matched five numbers.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $940M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/06/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $940 million, with a cash option valued at $486 million. If someone wins it will be the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 3, 20,...
Mega Millions lottery: $1M ticket sold in N.J., but no big winner. Tuesday’s jackpot up to $1.1 billion. Winning numbers (01/07/23)
Someone in New Jersey won $1 million on Friday night. But the big prize went unclaimed. Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot, putting an estimated $1.1 billion on the line for the next drawing on Tuesday. That amount would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and the fifth biggest jackpot of any multi-state lottery game in U.S. history.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
What time is the Mega Millions drawing tonight (1/10/23)?
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.1 billion with a cash value of $568.7 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Friday’s $940 million drawing. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B
CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions $940 million jackpot drawing
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's grand prize neared the billion-dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions said. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and Mega Ball 13. It was still unclear if any winning...
When is the next Mega Millions ($1.1 billion jackpot) drawing?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Mega Millions and lottery historyMega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.What are the odds to win the jackpot?One in 306 million.How much does it cost to play?A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.
Lottery results and numbers: Lotto and Thunderball draw tonight, January 7, 2023
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (January 7, 2023). Could tonight's jackpot of £4million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Get your tickets! Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion for Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers Friday. Tuesday's jackpot will be an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash option of $568.7 million, according to the Mega Millions website. It will be the third largest Mega Millions ever and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. (See...
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion again; When is next lottery drawing?
The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching the $1 billion mark again. In July 2022, a massive $1.337 billion price was won in Illinois. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night - – the white balls 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 – the next prize is estimated to be $940 million ($483 million cash value).
Mega Millions drawing live — Winning numbers for Friday’s draw revealed as lottery jackpot soars to massive $1billion
A HUGE $940million cash prize was announced Friday night as the lottery jackpot soars to over $1billion. Friday's winning numbers are 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Megaplier 3x number is 13. The last time Mega Millions saw a jackpot winner was on October 14, 2022, when two winners...
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, next jackpot now $1.35 billion
NEW YORK — Mega Millions players will have another shot at winning one of the largest prizes in the game's history after no winner was announced Tuesday night. The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.
Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night. A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million. Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history...
How Large Was Washington’s Biggest Lottery Payout?
It's the million-dollar question. Literally. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Funny you should ask because I've actually plotted this out and have a pretty fool-proof plan. If I won the lottery, I'd pay off my credit card first. Then I'd pay off my wife's car since mine was paid off this year. My wife and I have talked about this a lot if you can't tell. Essentially, the first order of action is to be debt-free and see more of my money stay in the bank. Now for the fun part. Forget buying a house. I want my own island. I also want to buy a sports team but that may not be possible with Washington Lottery winnings. With Mega Millions reaching a surplus of $1 billion this week, it had me wondering how much someone can win in Washington.
