Illinois State

1440 WROK

Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyeasternnews.com

New laws to take effect in 2023

Over 200 new laws in Illinois took effect to start the new year. One of the most that prompted much debate was called the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, (the SAFE-T Act). This act includes information regarding the criminal justice system. This bill, which contained parts of a...
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!

Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

