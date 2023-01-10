Purdue was able to overcome a hot first half from Penn State to outscore the Nittany Lions 45-26 in the second half to get a big road victory (yes, it should 100% be considered a road game) in the conference race. Purdue was able to snag two away victories after dropping an early home game to counter any struggles away from Mackey later in the season and puts them currently in the driver’s seat for competing for the 25th B1G regular season title.

