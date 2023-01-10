Carlos Correa, Twins reportedly agree to new $200 million deal after Mets agreement stalls over physical concerns

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Comments / 0