Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time.

The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud.

The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer.

Brock was employed as an animal control officer from August 2020 to August 2021.

