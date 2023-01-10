Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time.
The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud.Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer.
Brock was employed as an animal control officer from August 2020 to August 2021.
