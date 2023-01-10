ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time.

The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud.

The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer.

Brock was employed as an animal control officer from August 2020 to August 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

