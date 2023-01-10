ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards

Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

‘Scrappy plays’ earn undermanned Wizards grittiest win of season

It would’ve been understandable to temper expectations of the Washington Wizards heading into Wednesday night’s matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls. Washington was without arguably their two best players in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, in addition to Daniel Gafford due to injuries. But the Wizards won 100-97 thanks...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night. Beal was...
WASHINGTON, DC
