Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Nikola Vucevic Couldn't Believe What Zach LaVine Did In The Final Clutch Possession Against The Wizards
It wasn't just Nikola Vucevic, as Alex Caruso looked confused about the play in the final seconds.
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
There are certainly many suitors for Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder as the trade deadline approaches
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York
New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Darvin Ham Will ‘Definitely’ Look At LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Thomas Bryant Frontcourt
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team built around its two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Losing either one of them creates a major hole and that is exactly what happened when Davis was lost to a foot injury. But those absences also create opportunity and nobody has taken more advantage of that than center Thomas Bryant.
Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards
Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
‘Scrappy plays’ earn undermanned Wizards grittiest win of season
It would’ve been understandable to temper expectations of the Washington Wizards heading into Wednesday night’s matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls. Washington was without arguably their two best players in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, in addition to Daniel Gafford due to injuries. But the Wizards won 100-97 thanks...
Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night. Beal was...
Pelicans win at Washington for first time since Willie Green played for New Orleans Hornets
Before Monday night, the last time the Pelicans won on the road in Washington, they weren't even the Pelicans, they were the New Orleans Hornets.
