ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMQFs_0k9ozfXN00

COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset.

Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological evidence is believed to be blood and human tissue. The items have been photographed and will be sent for testing.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that “search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected.”

A spokesperson for District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office did not disclose what items were found.

As 25 Investigates reported Monday, police have been searching trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, traveled after she was last seen.

Ana Walshe was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer. Brian Walshe is charged with misleading investigators about his wife’s disappearance and is being held on $500,000 bail.

During his arraignment on Monday morning, a prosecutor said a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr1fy_0k9ozfXN00

Police were seen searching through piles of garbage at a transfer facility in Peabody on Monday evening and a dumpster was removed from an apartment complex in Swampscott.

25 Investigates has also confirmed two trash trucks were taken from a transfer station and a spokesperson for the Southeastern Massachusetts Resource Recovery Facility in West Wareham (SEMASS) confirmed the facility is cooperating with the investigation.

SEMASS is a waste to energy facility that uses “shred-and-burn” technology. It receives trash from all over the greater Boston area.

An investigation into Ana’s disappearance remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
People

Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports

"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Hatchet, hacksaw, blood found in Ana Walshe investigation

COHASSET - Investigators searching for evidence in the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Tuesday.In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey would not confirm what investigators found."Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at...
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy