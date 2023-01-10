25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset.

Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological evidence is believed to be blood and human tissue. The items have been photographed and will be sent for testing.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that “search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected.”

A spokesperson for District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office did not disclose what items were found.

As 25 Investigates reported Monday, police have been searching trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, traveled after she was last seen.

Ana Walshe was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer. Brian Walshe is charged with misleading investigators about his wife’s disappearance and is being held on $500,000 bail.

During his arraignment on Monday morning, a prosecutor said a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Police were seen searching through piles of garbage at a transfer facility in Peabody on Monday evening and a dumpster was removed from an apartment complex in Swampscott.

25 Investigates has also confirmed two trash trucks were taken from a transfer station and a spokesperson for the Southeastern Massachusetts Resource Recovery Facility in West Wareham (SEMASS) confirmed the facility is cooperating with the investigation.

SEMASS is a waste to energy facility that uses “shred-and-burn” technology. It receives trash from all over the greater Boston area.

An investigation into Ana’s disappearance remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

