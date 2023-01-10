Kevin D. Bunch, age 73, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023. Kevin retired from UPS after 28 years of service. During his 28 years of service, he drove for 12 years and was manager for the next 16 years. Until his illness, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chelton and Lois Bunch, and brother, Forrest Bunch.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO