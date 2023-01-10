Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile
Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker,...
bbbtv12.com
Karen Jane Miller, Oliver Springs
Karen Jane Miller, also known as Connie, age 75 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Cliff and Pearl Robinson. Connie retired from Roane County School Systems after many years of serving as a Cafeteria worker. She also worked at Food City and was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Connie loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and enjoyed to cook.
bbbtv12.com
Adam Kenneth Heavilin, 34
Adam Kenneth Heavilin, age 34, passed away on January 7, 2023, with his father by his side. He was a member of High Places Community Church and Single Dads of Anderson County. He loved fishing, frisbee golf, animals, nature, night sky watching, and art history. Adam worked construction but spent all his free time with his daughter, who he cherished above all else.
bbbtv12.com
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, Kingston (formerly of Clinton)
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 13, 1952, in Knoxville. Randy was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM in Clinton; and also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of UA Local Union 102 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Knoxville. Randy was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly and received several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal(Berlin)and National Defense Service Medal. Randy was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding his birds, squirrels, and raccoons. He also enjoyed target shooting. Preceded in death by his parents, Beecher & Leathel Crowley Bunch; sister, Janet Sue Bunch.
bbbtv12.com
Kevin D. Bunch, Clinton
Kevin D. Bunch, age 73, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023. Kevin retired from UPS after 28 years of service. During his 28 years of service, he drove for 12 years and was manager for the next 16 years. Until his illness, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chelton and Lois Bunch, and brother, Forrest Bunch.
bbbtv12.com
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, Scarboro
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, age 72, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 30, 1951, in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of the Scarboro Community. He spent most of his career in lawn care and helping with the elderly in the community. J.J. enjoyed comedy and listening to old-school blues, jazz, and soul music. He was very artistic and loved to draw. J.J. loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered for always having a big smile and being affectionate.
bbbtv12.com
Bruce Thomas Carden, Rocky Top
Bruce Thomas Carden, age 73, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1949, to the late Zelmer Carden and Della Thompson Carden. Bruce is of the Baptist faith and a deacon and trustee of his church. He loved four-wheeling along with fishing. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Zelmer & Della Thompson Carden, brothers Glenith Carden, Junior Carden, Leonard Carden, sisters Reba Daniels, Betty Jo Beach, and Louise Harlas, and sister-in-law, Gaye Carden. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Sue Anne Liles, Petros
Sue Anne Liles, 91 of Petros, TN passed away on January 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.
bbbtv12.com
Dale Bevin Jackson, 74
Dale Bevin Jackson passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born in Coalfield Tenn., on May 21, 1948, and was a lifelong resident. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Coalfield. Dale worked many years in the sheet metal industry...
bbbtv12.com
Gerald Donald Hatmaker, Andersonville
Gerald Donald Hatmaker, age 77, of Andersonville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on January 9th, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 12th, 1945. Gerald was a devoted pastor to Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a true, devout soldier of Christ. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, and he had one goal, to see others saved.
bbbtv12.com
Melissa Ann Flood, 41
Melissa Ann Flood, age 41, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Melissa was born on August 18, 1981. She was a loving mother and caregiver. Melissa was preceded in death by her daughter: Ella Barnes. She is survived by:. Parents: Archie...
bbbtv12.com
Baby Malcolm Izaiah Whitson, Oliver Springs
Malcolm Izaiah Whitson, infant son to Quincy and Celeste Whitson of Oliver Springs, met Jesus on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born on August 8, 2022. Survivors include his parents, Quincy and Celeste Whitson; siblings, Reyland, Briana, Ariana, Keagyn, and Skyler; paternal grandparents, Ronald Whitson and Patricia Owens; maternal grandparents, Billy and Ann Rhea, Christy and Ken Porter; great-grandparents, Robert and Judith Bowling, Bill Rhea; uncles, Michael Whitson, David Baldwin, and Juan Suffridge; also survived by extended family members.
Comments / 0