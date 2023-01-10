Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Tornadoes, severe storms tear through Alabama, six dead
(SELMA, Ala.) -- Severe weather devastated parts of Alabama, including Selma, on Thursday as multiple tornadoes tore through the state. At least six people were killed due to severe weather in Autauga County, outside of Montgomery, the local sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News. No further details were immediately available.
willmarradio.com
Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session
(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
willmarradio.com
Governor Walz to sign tax cut bill Thursday
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature -- bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws called "tax conformity". Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans. Democrats spotlight student loan debt, pandemic-affected businesses and filers with charitable contributions. Republicans emphasize expanding eligible expenses to college savings accounts and increasing the amount a business can provide for employee child care. But Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson says Democrats refused to reduce personal income tax rates or eliminate state income tax on Social Security benefits. Democrats have talked about possibly reducing taxes on Social Security, but not until later in the session.
willmarradio.com
Baker opposes DFL proposal for paid family leave
(St. Paul MN-) Democrats' fast-tracked plan for paid family and medical leave has its first Minnesota Senate hearing today (Wed), after Governor Tim Walz spotlighted it Tuesday afternoon at a small business in Saint Paul:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Backers want a state-run program financed by...
Comments / 0