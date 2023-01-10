Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say
A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
Brian Walshe had falling out with father over money, friend says
BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior. "He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity. The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled. "Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges
COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's friend is shedding light on the last time he saw her, only hours before she disappeared, on New Year's Eve.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
iheart.com
A movie start works at Dunkin' and a $10 million field goal
The Golden Globes are back on TV after being canceled last year over a lack of diversity. The host of last night's award show was comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who said "One minute you're making mint tea at home," and the next, "you're invited to be the black face of an embattled white organization." Carmichael's monologue had some of the stars squirming in their seats.
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
Massachusetts Restaurant Owner Takes Entire Staff and Families to Disney
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in the restaurant industry during the pandemic must have been brutal. Every industry was effected, and hit hard, in their own way. Nurses and medical...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
NBC Connecticut
Something Felt Off Between Ana, Brian Walshe, Say Friends Who Rented From Them
Friends of Ana and Brian Walshe who have rented a Massachusetts apartment from them for four years say her disappearance — and his arrest in the investigation — has left them with many questions. "It just does not make sense at all," Brian Silva said. "She was my...
