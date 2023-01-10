ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 star free agents Mets can sign with Carlos Correa’s money next offseason

The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa due to a complicated physical, but there are plenty of high-profile 2023 free agents they can sign. The Mets will be just fine without Carlos Correa, if anything because Steve Cohen proved he’s willing to open his pocketbook. The richest man in baseball won’t close his purse strings anytime soon, and will go well over the luxury tax in order to build a World Series contender.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal

In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

