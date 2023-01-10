Russia is letting prisoners soak up withering Ukrainian fire in a 'savage' battle, 'trading' them and others for bullets, US official says

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on December 28, 2022. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces are sending prisoners to absorb heavy Ukrainian fire around the war-torn city of Bakhmut.

Moscow's applying a classic tactic of "trading individuals for bullets," a senior US military official said.

Eastern Ukraine's Bakhmut has become the epicenter of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia is using prisoners and freshly mobilized troops to absorb heavy Ukrainian fire along the war's front lines in order to clear the way for its better trained forces to take ground, a US official said, calling the move a classic Russian tactic.

Prisoners recruited by the Wagner Group — a notorious paramilitary organization with close ties to the Kremlin — and others have recently been deployed to the forefront of fighting around eastern Ukraine's war-torn city of Bakhmut, which has become the epicenter of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.

These recruits have been forced to "take the brunt" of Ukrainian firepower in the area before they are replaced by "better trained forces" who move in behind them to try and claim territory, a senior US military official told reporters on Monday.

The official added that Moscow's current tactic of "trading individuals for bullets" has been used on the battlefield throughout Russian history. Russia, for example, did this with conscripts who were sent into the Chechnya region during the First Chechen War of the mid-1990s.

The senior military official described fighting in the area around Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of over 73,000 people, as "really severe and savage." They said rolling exchanges of artillery fire are often followed up with maneuvers by "people that are not their best fighters."

"You're talking about thousands upon thousands of artillery rounds that have been delivered between both sides," the official said. In many cases, they said, there may be "several thousand artillery rounds in a day that are being exchanged."

Britain's defense ministry shared in a Tuesday intelligence update that Russian and Wagner forces have been able to advance into the town of Soledar, just a few miles north of Bakhmut. It added that Moscow is likely to use this access to attempt to approach Bakhmut from the north, though it is unlikely to "imminently" do so because Ukraine has control of its supply routes and has held solid defensive lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address on Monday that Russia has concentrated its "greatest efforts" on Soledar.

"And what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their people were lost," he said. "The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes. This is what madness looks like."

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, wrote in a recent analysis that Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Wagner, has used the mercenary group's achievements in Soledar as a way to demonstrate that it's the one force that is able of finding any success in Ukraine.

Laura Cooper, the Pentagon's deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, acknowledged at a Friday briefing that Wagner has been able to move at a "more rapid clip" than other units in the Russian military.

However, even Prigozhin has said that capturing Bakhmut will be a challenge. In a video published to social media earlier this month, the Wagner founder said that the city features layers of defense and that his fighters lack the necessary heavy armor and equipment.