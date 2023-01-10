ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt board OKs $15.6M contract for PCSO building; sheriff seeks 5 percent raise for deputies

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Officials will break ground for a new administrative building for the Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 now that the Board of Commissioners has approved the $15.6 million construction contract.

The new structure will be built at 100 New Hope Road, near Greene Street, and blueprints discussed at Monday's board meeting show it will hold offices as well as facilities for interviews, exercise and other functions. With fees and other costs, the project's overall budget is $16,928,508. The construction contract accounts for $15,645,000 of that number.

The groundbreaking will take place directly following the board's annual budgeting workshop, according to Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher, who invited commissioners and staff members to attend.

The contract was reviewed by external counsel as well as staff, County Engineer Tim Corley said. The building's cost rose from $13.2 million as a result of economic factors according to staff. Monday's vote was recommended by staff in order to prevent further price raising.

Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. of Goldsboro, the project's low bidder, received the contract.

Deputy pay

Sheriff Paula Dance again took up the cause of raising pay for her staff at Monday's meeting, presenting the board with statistics on municipal police pay compared to the county's employees.

Dance told the board that her agency patrols 656 square miles and is responsible for serving civil papers, operating the Pitt County Detention Center, maintaining the sex offender registry and handling gun permits. Despite a greater area of focus, her officers are paid less than those in the Greenville and Winterville police departments, she said.

According to Dance, Greenville's base officer pay is $50,100 for a 35-square-mile jurisdiction. Winterville officers have a base pay of $46,300 for serving an area of 4.6 square miles. She said that surrounding counties also pay more than Pitt.

Dance said she wants a 5 percent base pay increase for employees as well as a 5 percent bump for employees who work night shifts, saying that raises help with recruitment, retention and morale. She acknowledged that number might not be popular with all board members.

"Our pay is lower than Winterville. Our pay is lower than Greenville," Dance said. "I would ask that you all would consider, as the other counties around us have recognized the dedication their officers provide every day to make their communities safe.

"I would hope that we are leaders in the state and best in the east," Dance said, invoking Pitt County's slogan.

Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams called on Gallagher to put together a report by budget time containing the numbers Dance presented, as well as for other municipalities across Pitt County.

Gallagher told Commissioner Beth Ward that all employees received a 4 percent cost of living pay increase at the last budget meeting, with additional increases based on merit for time served.

The last round of discussions on shift differential pay raises for sheriff's office and detention center employees ended in November after Dance expressed disapproval with a proposed across-the-board increase of $1 an hour for employees. That raise would also have applied to all first responders employed by the county.

Other business

The board entertained a motion by Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn to approve a request by the Pitt County's Board of Elections to relocate its administrative offices. Offices will be relocated from the modular unit behind the county's office complex, 1717 W. Fifth St., to the Technology Enterprise Center of Eastern North Carolina at 1800 N. Greene St. The move will not alter any voting sites according to Gallagher. The board also voted to approve the closure of a .08-mile stretch of Radio Station Road near Stantonsburg Road and west of Greenville. The requestor, Commercial & Office Centers, plans to use the area for further development. The N.C. Department of Transportation required the formal closure of the road before development could take place. The stretch was initially closed in 2005.A request to apply for a transportation grant by Pitt Area Transit also was approved unanimously. Transit is seeking $594,000 in state funding and a local match of $61,000, totaling $610,000, for five conversion transit vehicles and a light transit vehicle, according to Cam Coburn, director of transportation for the Pitt system. The vehicles will be used for transporting residents and replace those who have met or exceeded their useful life within this fiscal year.A 6-month extension for a special-use permit by Fresh Air Energy XI to operate a solar farm east of Grifton was unanimously approved. The facility would sit on 681 acres with 297 of those used for the solar farm, according to meeting materials. James Rhodes, county planning director, said that the company met criteria required for the extension and that the pandemic was the cause of the delay. The board had no further discussion on the subject.

The following items were approved unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda during Monday’s meeting:

Application and receipt of $45,070 in approved additional funds for Pitt Area Transit’s 2022-23 Rural Operation Assistance Program Grant application.Approval of a memorandum of agreement for a joint marketing plan between the Pitt County Health Department and Albemarle Regional Health Services promoting careers in public health for up to $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.A budget amendment of $25,000 from the N.C. Coalition to End Homelessness to provide supportive services to unsheltered homeless households and maintain a prioritization list for housing placement.

The board's next meeting will be the Jan. 23 budget workshop at 8:30 a.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium.

Snow Hill, NC
