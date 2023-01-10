ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

World Cup ski races canceled after lack of snow in Germany

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Akg_0k9oyVhC00
1 of 3

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — A lack of snow in the unseasonably warm European winter forced organizers Tuesday to cancel two men’s World Cup ski races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule.

The International Ski Federation said it is “working on a replacement” venue for the downhill and giant slalom scheduled on Jan. 28-29 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

FIS cited the “not favorable weather forecast and the actual snow conditions” on the storied Kandahar slope in Bavaria for the decision.

The hill did manage to stage a men’s slalom last week racing on a narrow strip of white artificial snow surrounded by green fields and forest.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy