Man shot near Spalding University School of Nursing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville near the Spalding University School of Nursing building. Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.
wvih.com
Two Face Murder And Other Charges
Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
wdrb.com
Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
Wave 3
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
Wave 3
2 people in hospital following shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the UofL Hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officers responded to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 9 p.m. on two men that were suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims arrived at Saint...
Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building. According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school. LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children. Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64. That's when she hit an...
LMPD: Triple shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves 2 dead, juvenile injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just ten days into the New Year, Louisville Metro Police are investigating another deadly shooting that left 2 dead and another injured in the Russell neighborhood. First Division officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the department...
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
wdrb.com
LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
WLKY.com
13th death inside Louisville Metro Corrections brings new calls to end cash bail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coalition of activists and nonprofits are again calling for change after another person died while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. On Monday afternoon, officers found a 61-year-old man unresponsive. The medical staff was quickly dispatched but efforts to save his life...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
Wave 3
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm blew off part of Ben Johnson Elementary School in Breckenridge County Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs. Louisville seltzery...
Wave 3
2 arrested in Southern Indiana in suspected drug-related death
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in Southern Indiana after a woman dies from a suspected drug overdose on Tuesday night. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both from Henryville, Ind., have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the Indiana State Police.
