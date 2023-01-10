Every month or so, San Francisco police issue another reward in hopes that someone comes forward with a tip that rekindles an investigation gone cold. But as The Standard first revealed, the rewards don’t really seem to work. The San Francisco Police Department issued its last such payout a decade ago. Now, spurred by that reporting, the watchdogs overseeing the city’s police are considering how to make the rewards more effective.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO