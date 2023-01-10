Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing around 150 locations and cutting staff by twenty percent. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as the company tries to regain its footing after a year of substantially declining sales. They’ll continue to shift back towards primarily pushing national brands. Eight locations in New York are set to close, including the Ithaca store located at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.
1037qcountry.com
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
1037qcountry.com
Ithaca man charged with attempted murder
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man faces charges of attempted murder and burglary. Police say 64-year-old Kenneth Hallett tried killing his next door neighbor with a knife Friday afternoon in an apartment building on South Plain Street. Another person suffered a cut to their arm in the building.
1037qcountry.com
O’Mara pushes for the passing of illegal stick store legislation
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to crackdown on illegal sticker stores. He’s concerned about the distribution of illegal marijuana in the Southern Tier. O’Mara was joined Thursday by Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano in Watkins Glen to ask the...
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
whcuradio.com
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
1037qcountry.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan
CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Two people taken to local hospitals after fire in Syracuse high-rise apartment building
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire in a Syracuse apartment building Thursday afternoon. Around 1:25 p.m., a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the Ross Towers apartment building at 710 Lodi Street. When crews arrived they ran into heavy smoke on...
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Chief Replaced, No Explanation Given by City
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The city of Elmira announced Monday afternoon that Anthony Alvernaz is no longer employed by the city's police department. The city has appointed Deputy Chief Kris Thorne to Acting Chief at this time. WENY News reached out to the city manager's office; we were told the...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Howard Dowling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
Comments / 0