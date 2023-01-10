ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Ithaca’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing around 150 locations and cutting staff by twenty percent. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as the company tries to regain its footing after a year of substantially declining sales. They’ll continue to shift back towards primarily pushing national brands. Eight locations in New York are set to close, including the Ithaca store located at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.
ITHACA, NY
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca man charged with attempted murder

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man faces charges of attempted murder and burglary. Police say 64-year-old Kenneth Hallett tried killing his next door neighbor with a knife Friday afternoon in an apartment building on South Plain Street. Another person suffered a cut to their arm in the building.
ITHACA, NY
O’Mara pushes for the passing of illegal stick store legislation

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to crackdown on illegal sticker stores. He’s concerned about the distribution of illegal marijuana in the Southern Tier. O’Mara was joined Thursday by Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano in Watkins Glen to ask the...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ITHACA, NY
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
Elmira Police Chief Replaced, No Explanation Given by City

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The city of Elmira announced Monday afternoon that Anthony Alvernaz is no longer employed by the city's police department. The city has appointed Deputy Chief Kris Thorne to Acting Chief at this time. WENY News reached out to the city manager's office; we were told the...
ELMIRA, NY
On the Lookout: Howard Dowling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
SYRACUSE, NY

