Judge denies bond for suspect charged after fiery SWAT standoff in Spring

A judge denied bond for a man accused of setting his in-laws' house on fire, then two days later setting his own home on fire during a dramatic SWAT standoff.

Pablo Patino, 28, was originally due in court on Monday, but the hearing was reset. Although Patino had a previous probable cause court hearing, he did not appear and his charges were read without him present.

Patino was originally given a $4.5 million bond for five charges stemming from the two incidents. The judge previously set his bond at $1 million bond for each of the four felony charges, which include two cases of arson, aggravated assault, and violation of protective order. A $500,000 bond was set for a terroristic threat charge.

However, during his first court appearance on Tuesday, the judge denied bond altogether because Patino picked up additional charges after he was already charged with assaulting his wife in December.

According to Texas law, a suspect can be held with no bond if the state can prove that they committed an offense that violates an existing protection order.

During Tuesday's court appearance, Patino's estranged wife testified about the alleged assault, which happened on Dec. 26. The judge was also shown Ring camera video of Patino allegedly lighting her parents' house on fire while the family slept. Prosecutors said the judge was also shown photos of the damage to the house.

Last Tuesday, the day he was scheduled to appear for the assault charge, Patino allegedly tried to burn down his in-laws' house , where his wife and her 11-year-old daughter were staying.

After Patino's wife escaped the home, she said she tried to confront Patino, and that is when officials say he hit her with his car and took off. She suffered minor injuries.

Then on Thursday, deputies were helping Patino's estranged wife gather her belongings from their home in Spring when they say they found Patino in a room with a gun. The situation ended up being an hours-long standoff where he allegedly set his own house on fire. He eventually gave up and climbed out of the burning home.

According to court documents, Patino was working as a software engineer consultant before the string of incidents at the start of the year.

Despite a record of the 911 call on a neighbor's phone after hearing glass breaking and loud noises at the home, Pct. 4 said it has no record of the call from neighbors.