ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Judge denies bond for suspect charged after fiery SWAT standoff in Spring

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315s9S_0k9ox1a600

A judge denied bond for a man accused of setting his in-laws' house on fire, then two days later setting his own home on fire during a dramatic SWAT standoff.

Pablo Patino, 28, was originally due in court on Monday, but the hearing was reset. Although Patino had a previous probable cause court hearing, he did not appear and his charges were read without him present.

Patino was originally given a $4.5 million bond for five charges stemming from the two incidents. The judge previously set his bond at $1 million bond for each of the four felony charges, which include two cases of arson, aggravated assault, and violation of protective order. A $500,000 bond was set for a terroristic threat charge.

However, during his first court appearance on Tuesday, the judge denied bond altogether because Patino picked up additional charges after he was already charged with assaulting his wife in December.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Pablo Patino, man arrested during fiery SWAT standoff in Spring, given bond $4.5M, court records say

Pablo Patino's bond was set at $4.5 million after being arrested during a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring on Lotus Blossom Street.

According to Texas law, a suspect can be held with no bond if the state can prove that they committed an offense that violates an existing protection order.

During Tuesday's court appearance, Patino's estranged wife testified about the alleged assault, which happened on Dec. 26. The judge was also shown Ring camera video of Patino allegedly lighting her parents' house on fire while the family slept. Prosecutors said the judge was also shown photos of the damage to the house.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman says husband was 'trying to kill me and my family' after he allegedly set house on fire

A 28-year-old man is at large after allegedly setting six different fires around the home where his wife and her family were sleeping.

Last Tuesday, the day he was scheduled to appear for the assault charge, Patino allegedly tried to burn down his in-laws' house , where his wife and her 11-year-old daughter were staying.

After Patino's wife escaped the home, she said she tried to confront Patino, and that is when officials say he hit her with his car and took off. She suffered minor injuries.

Then on Thursday, deputies were helping Patino's estranged wife gather her belongings from their home in Spring when they say they found Patino in a room with a gun. The situation ended up being an hours-long standoff where he allegedly set his own house on fire. He eventually gave up and climbed out of the burning home.

RELATED: Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring

As we learn more after a fiery standoff that ended in a man's arrest, some neighbors told ABC13 they called 911 on a seperate ocassion and no one arrived.

According to court documents, Patino was working as a software engineer consultant before the string of incidents at the start of the year.

SEE ALSO: New video shows SWAT officers trying to coax out suspect, as neighbors detail earlier 911 call

Despite a record of the 911 call on a neighbor's phone after hearing glass breaking and loud noises at the home, Pct. 4 said it has no record of the call from neighbors.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theleadernews.com

Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy