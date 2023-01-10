Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Disney is rolling back unpopular price hikes at its theme parks that were made under former CEO Bob Chapek
The company will no longer charge parking for Disney hotel guests and has ensured it will release more lower-priced tickets at Disneyland California.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Confirms End Date for “Harmonious,” Return of “EPCOT Forever”
Last year, Disney Parks announced that a brand new nighttime spectacular would be coming to EPCOT later in 2023, retiring the current Disney fireworks resident of World Showcase Lagoon, Harmonious, and its massive fireworks platform barges. But speculation of when the retirement would take place was a mystery until now.
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
disneyfoodblog.com
Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning to 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!
It was 2022 — Disney World had mostly returned to some sense of normalcy following the park closures, and then…. MASS CHAOS ENSUED. Who had any idea that such a small, seemingly insignificant popcorn bucket could wreak havoc on the Disney community?! The Figment Popcorn Bucket was the HOTTEST commodity at last year’s EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and we just learned that Figgy will be BACK for 2023!
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
disneyfoodblog.com
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Guests to Receive Free Ride Pictures This Year!
It’s The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday Celebration, and Theme Park Guests are the ones getting a very special gift. In honor of the Disney100 Celebration, Disneyland Guests will receive complimentary ride photos. According to Disney Parks Blog, starting February 4, Disneyland Guests will receive “Complimentary Disney PhotoPass...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Figment Popcorn Bucket Hype Has Already BEGUN
It’s no secret that Figment can draw a crowd. Is it any wonder why Disney keeps putting him on all kinds of merch? Last year we saw a Figment spork, found a Figment head crossbody bag, and watched as the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Figment Popcorn Bucket drew a line with a six-and-a-half-hour wait! Guess what — the bucket is coming back, folks! And we’re not the only ones sharing our excitement about this new development.
Comments / 0