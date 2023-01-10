Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday

The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.

Priscilla shared a tweet that read, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.” They were married from 1967 until 1973 and had Lisa Marie together.

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to her late ex-husband Elvis on his birthday

When they first met, Priscilla was only 14 years old and Elvis was 24. They later wed when she was 21 in Las Vegas. Her parents questioned why Elvis was so smitten with Priscilla because, of course, women of all ages were throwing themselves at the music icon.

ELVIS PRESLEY, PRISCILLA PRESLEY / Everett Collection

Priscilla recalled, “Dad mulled this over, then expressed his concern. ‘Just what is the intent here? Let’s face it: you’re Elvis Presley.’ You have women throwing themselves at you. Why my daughter?’”

Newlyweds ELVIS PRESLEY and PRISCILLA PRESLEY toast each other after the ceremony, 1967 / Everett Collection

She said that Elvis shared, “‘Well sir, I happen to be very fond of her. She’s a lot more mature than her age and I enjoy her company. It hasn’t been easy for me, being away from home and all. It gets kinda lonely. I guess you might say I need someone to talk to. You don’t have to worry about her, Captain. I’ll take good care of her.’”