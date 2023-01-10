ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily

July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
George Marion Atwood – Cache Valley Daily

April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
LOGAN, UT
Ross D Barnes – Cache Valley Daily

May 14, 1950 — January 9, 2023 (age 72) Ross D Barnes, 72, passed away surrounded by family on January 9, 2023 following complications due to chemotherapy. Ross was born on May 14, 1950 to Marilyn Barbara Jensen and Ralph Darrell Barnes. He married Becki (Rebecca) Nielsen/Christensen on December 27, 1969 in Elwood, Utah. Together they raised three strong, independent daughters: Melissa, Emily and Jennifer.
ELWOOD, UT
Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton – Cache Valley Daily

February 5, 1955 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 67) Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton, age 67, fulfilled her earthly mission, and returned home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio on...
SANDY, UT
USU Extension co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration – Cache Valley Daily

Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. An additional in-person date night and dessert will be held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Designed as a date night for...
LOGAN, UT

