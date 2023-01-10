Read full article on original website
Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily
July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
George Marion Atwood – Cache Valley Daily
April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
Ross D Barnes – Cache Valley Daily
May 14, 1950 — January 9, 2023 (age 72) Ross D Barnes, 72, passed away surrounded by family on January 9, 2023 following complications due to chemotherapy. Ross was born on May 14, 1950 to Marilyn Barbara Jensen and Ralph Darrell Barnes. He married Becki (Rebecca) Nielsen/Christensen on December 27, 1969 in Elwood, Utah. Together they raised three strong, independent daughters: Melissa, Emily and Jennifer.
Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton – Cache Valley Daily
February 5, 1955 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 67) Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton, age 67, fulfilled her earthly mission, and returned home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio on...
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
Cache County Council selects David Erickson as new chair – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At their first regular meeting of the new year, the members of the Cache County Council appointed David Erickson as their chair for 2023. He was nominated for that position by council member Nolan Gunnell and that motion was seconded by council member Karl Ward. The...
USU Extension co-sponsors Utah Marriage Celebration – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State University Extension co-sponsors the Utah Marriage Celebration held online Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. An additional in-person date night and dessert will be held at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Designed as a date night for...
With the Utah legislative session just days away, there are many ways to keep track and interact – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — With the next session of the Utah Legislature about a week away, there are many ways to keep track of the goings-on, whether it’s following the action live as it plays out, catching up with recaps each day or even reaching out to lawmakers.
