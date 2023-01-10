ADVERTISE HERE! Email [email protected] for rates and info. Immediate opening for a part time administrative assistant in a busy medical-legal office. Applicant must be self-motivated and able to anticipate the needs of the executive staff. Must have Microsoft experience Word, Excel, Outlook at a minimum, professional telephone skills/voice, an eye for proofreading, and able to multitask. A strong knowledge of medical terminology and abbreviations is a plus. Position could be HYBRID in nature for the right person. Office is in Benton. Benefits include relaxed atmosphere with casual dress code, PTO accrual, paid holidays, and more, but NO health insurance. Email resume to [email protected].

SALINE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO