Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 12th
Tracy Alan Williamson crossed Heaven’s finish line on Monday, January 9,2023. He is now riding with the angels. Tracy was preceded in death by his parents: J.C. and Vahnita Faye Williamson; and brother, James Williamson. Tracy is survived by his pride and joy, his son, Cody Williamson (Jessica) of...
mysaline.com
[VIDEO] Saline County students earn top spots in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge
Several Saline County students placed in the top spots in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. US Rep. French Hill recently announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for the Second Congressional District in Arkansas. This year’s panel of judges included Jay Chesshir, President and CEO, Little Rock Regional...
mysaline.com
State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel
The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
mysaline.com
It’s Passport Day on Sat Feb 4th – Get a U.S. Passport at the Saline County Circuit Clerk’s Office
Read below for info on getting a new passport or renewing an old one at the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County Arkansas – including application requirements and fees. The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Saline County, Arkansas became a certified Passport Acceptant Agency in April 2015. Citizens may fill their applications out on-line and bring to the Circuit Clerk’s Office or obtain the applications in the office. See below for application requirements and fees or you may call (501) 303-5607.
mysaline.com
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
mysaline.com
Help Benton Schools name the new elementary off Exit 114
This should be fun. Benton School District wants the public to submit names for the new elementary school that’s being built off Exit 114 near the Saline County Career Technical Center. What do you think this new school should be named? Click on the link below to tell your...
mysaline.com
Medical, Food Service, and Specialists Positions in today’s jobs list for Saline County & Central Arkansas 01102023
ADVERTISE HERE! Email [email protected] for rates and info. Immediate opening for a part time administrative assistant in a busy medical-legal office. Applicant must be self-motivated and able to anticipate the needs of the executive staff. Must have Microsoft experience Word, Excel, Outlook at a minimum, professional telephone skills/voice, an eye for proofreading, and able to multitask. A strong knowledge of medical terminology and abbreviations is a plus. Position could be HYBRID in nature for the right person. Office is in Benton. Benefits include relaxed atmosphere with casual dress code, PTO accrual, paid holidays, and more, but NO health insurance. Email resume to [email protected].
mysaline.com
Court and Correction Holds in Saline County Mugshots on 01102023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Threats, Battery, and Order Violation in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01122023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Benton gets $300K for improving streets near park; See list of current projects and how they are requested
Watch for the City of Benton to begin overlaying streets, thanks to a grant of $300,000. This money was possible through the Arkansas State Aid City Street Program, in partnership with Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). You can see the full list of current projects below. The streets in this...
mysaline.com
Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Comments / 0