Grand Rapids, MI

LMCU Ballpark to undergo multi-phase modernization project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Changes are coming to LMCU Ballpark. On Thursday, West Michigan Whitecaps leaders announced they are embarking on a multi-year project that aims to reimagine what LMCU Ballpark could be for baseball, the community, and local entertainment, according to the Whitecaps in a release. Teaming up...
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
Airport operations gradually returning to normal after FAA computer outage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following an overnight computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, airports nationwide are gradually resuming normal operations Wednesday morning. Locally, no other flights are scheduled at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport until Wednesday afternoon, according to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Assistant Director of Operations Maintenance Anton Bjorkman. However,...
Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist

HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
Paws With A Cause achieves reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International

WAYLAND, Mich. — Paws With A Cause announced Tuesday they have achieved their reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International, also known as ADI. Paws With A Cause, or PAWS, is an assistance dog program dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Dogs are custom-trained to assist those with physical disabilities, hearing...
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest

COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives

HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
