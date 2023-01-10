Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
10 non-profits agencies in Battle Creek receive funding from United Way
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — $1.5 million in grants will be shared by a coalition of non-profit agencies in Battle Creek, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Village Network of Battle Creek. American Rescue Plan Act and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation funds are being distributed by the United...
Grant to fund new 24-hour Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — After a year of planning, a Kalamazoo mental health agency is starting to spend a $550,000 grant that was allocated in February 2022. Implementing Funds: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental health needs in Kalamazoo County. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK,...
LMCU Ballpark to undergo multi-phase modernization project
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Changes are coming to LMCU Ballpark. On Thursday, West Michigan Whitecaps leaders announced they are embarking on a multi-year project that aims to reimagine what LMCU Ballpark could be for baseball, the community, and local entertainment, according to the Whitecaps in a release. Teaming up...
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
Airport operations gradually returning to normal after FAA computer outage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following an overnight computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, airports nationwide are gradually resuming normal operations Wednesday morning. Locally, no other flights are scheduled at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport until Wednesday afternoon, according to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Assistant Director of Operations Maintenance Anton Bjorkman. However,...
South Haven Area Emergency Services first female firefighter retires
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A firefighter who served 21 years, named a trailblazer for women in the emergency services, retired from South Haven Area Emergency Services, also known as SHAES. Dawn Hinz served her last shift this week and retired from her career position, a South Haven Area Emergency...
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
Women plead guilty to stealing, trafficking diabetic test strips from Veteran's Affairs
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two women face time in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport and traffic diabetic test strips stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a Pennsylvania man, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Thefts from VA...
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
Paws With A Cause achieves reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International
WAYLAND, Mich. — Paws With A Cause announced Tuesday they have achieved their reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International, also known as ADI. Paws With A Cause, or PAWS, is an assistance dog program dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Dogs are custom-trained to assist those with physical disabilities, hearing...
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
Kent County Sheriff's deputies continue investigations into local car break-ins
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigations into various car break-ins around the area. On Wednesday morning, a witness told deputies that they saw someone smash a car window and steal a purse in the parking lot of a business on East Paris Avenue.
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest
COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
Parent reacts to new guidelines detailing meds, surgery to treat child obesity
PORTAGE, Mich. — New information released by the American Academy of Pediatrics details treatment for children dealing with obesity should include medications and surgery in certain cases. New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids. News Channel 3 spoke to one parent who feels there are healthier...
Holland man arraigned for allegedly threatening store employees with knives
HOLLAND, Mich. — An 82-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to a standoff at a Holland-area business. Deputies responded to a business on East Lakewood Boulevard, near Beeline Road, around 11 a.m. Monday in Holland, where a man armed with knives threatened store employees, according to the the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
