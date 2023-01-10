Read full article on original website
SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022
As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
In defense of welfare in Connecticut and elsewhere
For many Americans, welfare is a word that alludes to a weakened work ethic, evokes laziness, and imprudent reliance on the government. For others, it constitutes a more stable society that offers opportunity.
How To Form An LLC In Connecticut (CT) 2023: Free Guide
Creating a Connecticut LLC can be a smart way to protect personal assets, get more out of your business income, and enjoy more flexibility if your business entity has more than one member. But the process of starting a Connecticut limited liability company can feel challenging if you’ve never gone...
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants
Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
Comptroller pitches state retirement savings plan ahead of March 30 deadline
CT Comptroller Sean Scanlon pitched Connecticut's state-run retirement plan for private sector employees ahead of a March 30 deadline. The post Comptroller pitches state retirement savings plan ahead of March 30 deadline appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut
NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
If you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, find out how to spend it in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is for the third largest jackpot in the game's history, $1.1 billion dollars. "Lots of zeros," said Phil Buccheri of West Hartford. It has people excited about trying their luck at winning big. "I don’t usually play but tonight the amount...
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Look up: Green comet visible in Conn. for first time in 55,000 years
Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t forget to look up on Thursday night. For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the […]
Connecticut consumers scammed at alarming rate during holidays: BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau, Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
