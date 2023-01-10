ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

KFDM-TV

TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Who murdered Doug Janis? Sabine County cold case remains unsolved

Doug Janis was living the dream, and doing what he loved along the banks of Toledo Bend Lake; fishing. He was known by the fishing community as “The Catfish Man”, and well loved by all who met him. He was inspired to draw and design plans for a unique houseboat that was years in the making prior to its launch and permanent docking in a cove at Toledo Bend. But all of that changed on December 13th, 2020 when his houseboat went up in flames.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence

Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
ktalnews.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Two injured in NE Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit

The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Help needed finding missing man in Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville. James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and deputies say they want to verify Justin’s safety and well-being. James was last seen driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS 4-door sedan, pearl in color, bearing LA Plate # 430 CQU.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
