Homosassa, FL

Want to volunteer some time? Snowbirds always welcome!

Are you interested in volunteering but aren’t available year-round? Sunseekers are always welcome!. The Citrus County Library System is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of important tasks and programs. Join our volunteer team to develop skills, share your talents, and provide a meaningful service in your winter community.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bravera Health highlights employees' compassion for community

Piercen, a registered nurse at Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills, recently cared for a patient that came in wearing shoes without soles. They were completely worn away. Without saying anything to his co-workers, Piercen went to his car and brought in a pair of his own sneakers to give to the patient. When word finally reached his director, Sam Wells, they decided something needed to be done to ensure no one that came to the ER for care would have to leave without clothing or shoes if they were in need.
CITRUS HILLS, FL
Manatee Festival begins tomorrow

The 36th annual Manatee Festival will take over downtown Crystal River on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, for two full days of vendors, entertainment and visiting manatees in our beautiful local springs. There will be nearly 400 vendors selling all kinds of crafts and goodies, Art in the...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Don't sink the Academy

The Academy of Environmental Science, being one of the jewels in the Citrus County School District, it would truly be a shame to lose it due to funding. Students attend AES because they want to be there. However, not everyone who wants to go there can. A selection process based on things such as attendance, punctuality and grades have to be met in order to receive one of a limited number of openings.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Take a tour of two terrific towns

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21, for the third annual Tour of the Towns — a tour of all the businesses that are part of the Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber from both Inglis and Yankeetown, to see what the different area businesses have to offer. This is a...
YANKEETOWN, FL
Homosassa man faces exposure charges

A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Cats perish in Monday structure fire

Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12. Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40 percent involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
HERNANDO, FL
County grants Betz Farm buyer more time to close

County commissioners were hoping to use the $6.6 million from last year’s sale of Betz Farm to offset costs for a new animal shelter. Now, the county is just trying to salvage the sale. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Daystar Life Center temporarily moving starting Monday, Jan. 16

The good news is that the contractor building the St. Benedict Housing behind the Daystar Life Center property in Crystal River will begin paving the entire area beginning Monday, Jan.16. However, that also means Daystar must suspend all its on-site operations including the thrift store, pantry and social services for...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County facing growth spurt

County commissioners have cited the need to prepare for future growth because of the anticipated increase in population. New data is out validating that expectation.
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus Cold Weather Shelter to be open this weekend

The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa will be open this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-15, because of the expected low temperatures. The predicted overnight temperature must dip to 42 degrees or below before the shelter can open.
HOMOSASSA, FL

