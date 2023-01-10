Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brandon Thomas-Asante: West Bromwich Albion striker gets three-game ban
West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss three games after a retrospective violent conduct charge. The 24-year-old clashed with Jeff King in the dying seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield. With King receiving treatment, Thomas-Asante subsequently headed in to make it 3-3 and force a replay.
Logan Holgate dead 18: Tributes paid to Salford and England rugby league player tipped to be ‘star of the future’
TRIBUTES have been paid to rugby league player Logan Holgate, who has died aged 18. Holgate played for Salford Under-18s and was even selected for the England Community Lions U19s last year. The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Wednesday that the teen, who had been at Hensingham alongside his...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
Sheffield Wednesday issue response after claims of crushing during FA Cup win over Newcastle
With the Football Association having sought the view of both clubs amid concern from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, the Owls have confirmed they have made their submission.
Man to appear in court after Premier League star receives racist abuse online
A 24-year-old man will appear in court after Premier League footballer Ivan Toney was racially abused on social media.Police launched an investigation in October after the England and Brentford striker shared on his Twitter account an image of an abusive message he received online.The message, which officers are treating as a hate crime, was traced to a suspect living in the North Shields area of North Tyneside.Northumbria Police, working with the Metropolitan force, found a suspect and he was interviewed under caution.Anyone who receives online abuse or believes they have been a victim of a hate crime is asked to...
Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup
Antony has scored once again to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton. Watch the goal here.
Sunderland vs Swansea: Who is the referee?
All you need to know about the referee ahead of Sunderland vs Swansea in the EFL Championship.
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
Macclesfield forward Tom Clare granted leave to appear on Love Island
Macclesfield FC have announced one of their players will be leaving the club temporarily to appear on the reality dating show Love Island.
Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
David Duckham dead at 76: Former England rugby star and Coventry legend passes away as tributes pour in
FORMER England rugby star David Duckham has died aged 76. Tributes have poured in for the former player, who was given an MBE for his services to rugby. One of his former teams, Coventry Rugby, hailed him as one of the club's greatest ever players. Duckham played for local club...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
BBC
'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'
Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
SB Nation
Reaction: Patto receives plaudits from local press for 2022 displays - “keep kicking on!”
On Thursday evening, it was announced that Anthony Patterson had been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association ‘Young Player of the Year’ for 2022. It was the latest boost for a goalkeeper who’s experienced a remarkable rise during the past eighteen months. From earning...
BBC
'Worrying level of disorder' in football as arrests at games rise
The number of arrests has increased and there is a "worrying level of disorder" at football games, says the UK's Football Policing Unit lead. A UKFPU report, released on Thursday, shows 999 arrests were made between 1 July and 31 December 2022, a 10% increase on the same period last year.
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds for work on and off field
Rob Burrow said Leeds is the “place where my dreams came true” as he became an honorary freeman of the city alongside his friend and former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield.Burrow and Sinfield were granted the honour for their outstanding sporting achievements and work to support those with motor neurone disease (MND) at a ceremony in Leeds on Wednesday.Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, thanked his family, who were with him for the event, saying they “give me reason never to give in”.And he praised Sinfield, “who has gone above and beyond for his mate”.Burrow was at the ceremony...
BBC
Carlos Alcaraz: Southampton complete deal for Argentine midfielder from Racing Club
Southampton have completed the transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club. The 20-year-old Argentine has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. Racing said Saints have paid £13.65m euros (£12m) for Alcaraz, who is known as 'Charly', and that there is a 15% sell-on fee in the deal.
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
Wales name Alex King and Mike Forshaw in Warren Gatland's coaching staff
Head coach Warren Gatland has appointed Alex King and Mike Forshaw to replace Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in Wales' backroom staff. King will return to the attack coach role he held temporarily in 2017 when Gatland was with the British and Irish Lions. Forshaw arrives from Sale and will...
Cricket club in Dorset earns reprieve after neighbours' complaints lead to threat of closure
Colehill CC launches fundraiser following support from Stokes and Vaughan
Comments / 0