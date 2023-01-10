Read full article on original website
The Confidence Campaign Ball
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Confidence Campaign aims to create confidence and self-awareness for girls ages 8-18 through programs focused on personal hygiene and body positivity. The Confidence Campaign also tries to provide some of these important items. Donations of personal hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks, and money are always accepted!
Meet: The Laundry Litter! Mom and Her Pups Up For Adoption After Being Abandoned In Laundry Basket
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share about the "Laundry Litter". Mom and her pups were abandoned in a laundry basket outside a church in Monroe. Mom stayed with her pups for over 3 hours. Now- they need a loving home. Click here to adopt.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
Jockey Lot Holiday Raffle
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Jockey Lot will be holding their Annual Holiday Relief Raffle to help out members in the community who might get overjoyed for the holidays and overspend. Entry to the raffle is open the entire month of January. Customers over the age of 18 may enter once per visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Jan. 29 one name will be drawn. The winner will receive $1,000 on the spot.
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
First Lady Donna Edwards speaks on Human Trafficking locally and statewide
Because January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month, First Lady Donna Edwards, the wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards, spoke about Human Trafficking at the Junior League of Lafayette General Membership Meeting at Acadiana Center for the Arts.
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
Opelousas Gumbo Cook-Off Jan. 28 benefit for 12-year-old battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off heats up Saturday, Jan. 28, for a good cause. This year the event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas. The beneficiary of the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is 12-year-old Maddox Lawrence.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard
Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
Deuce’s: Slow-smoking your BBQ favorites
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Deuce’s Taste of the South is showing Acadiana how they do barbecue in Central Texas. For Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig got a taste of Deuce’s Brisket Sandwich, Brisket Breakfast Tacos, and to top it all off: Texas Twister Sauce. DEUCE’S TASTE OF THE SOUTH...
How Lafayette cleaned up its act — and the Vermilion River, too
Derek Frederick always looked forward to his father coming home from offshore. On warm summer nights and cold winter evenings, they would camp alongside the Vermilion River. His family kindled bonfires, and ate candy apples and barbecue. The best part? Swimming in the river. “All the parents would sit on...
Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
