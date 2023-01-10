LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Jockey Lot will be holding their Annual Holiday Relief Raffle to help out members in the community who might get overjoyed for the holidays and overspend. Entry to the raffle is open the entire month of January. Customers over the age of 18 may enter once per visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Jan. 29 one name will be drawn. The winner will receive $1,000 on the spot.

