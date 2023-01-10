ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

The Confidence Campaign Ball

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Confidence Campaign aims to create confidence and self-awareness for girls ages 8-18 through programs focused on personal hygiene and body positivity. The Confidence Campaign also tries to provide some of these important items. Donations of personal hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks, and money are always accepted!
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY.com

Jockey Lot Holiday Raffle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Jockey Lot will be holding their Annual Holiday Relief Raffle to help out members in the community who might get overjoyed for the holidays and overspend. Entry to the raffle is open the entire month of January. Customers over the age of 18 may enter once per visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Jan. 29 one name will be drawn. The winner will receive $1,000 on the spot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Developing Lafayette

The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana

The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season

The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard

Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY.com

Deuce’s: Slow-smoking your BBQ favorites

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Deuce’s Taste of the South is showing Acadiana how they do barbecue in Central Texas. For Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig got a taste of Deuce’s Brisket Sandwich, Brisket Breakfast Tacos, and to top it all off: Texas Twister Sauce. DEUCE’S TASTE OF THE SOUTH...
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls, was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE

