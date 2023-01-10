Read full article on original website
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
Outflows from Binance are accelerating rather than stabilizing, according to a Forbes report published Monday. Customers reportedly pulled $12 billion from the crypto exchange over a two-month period. CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously called the high levels of withdrawals "business as usual". Binance lost an eye-popping $12 billion worth of...
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor Claims Going for 13 Cents on the Dollar on Bankruptcy Marketplace Xclaim
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The $91.7 million in FTX creditor claims listed on the claims trading marketplace Xclaim will likely get around 13 cents on the dollar, according to data released by the site. This is in contrast...
Another round of Coinbase job cuts, 20% of workforce let go
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past...
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
coinjournal.net
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
CNBC
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
Pre-IPO Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Google lead a VC firm's biggest missed investment opportunities - 'Kid, haven't you heard of Friendster? Move on. It's over!'
Would you be upset if you missed an opportunity to invest in Apple at a $60 million valuation before the company's initial public offering?. For Bessemer Venture Partners, that price was simply "outrageously expensive" as it passed on a chance on a pre-IPO secondary stock. Apple has since become the first company to touch a $3 trillion valuation and is currently worth $2 trillion.
decrypt.co
Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
Benzinga
Starbucks CEO Issues Return to Office Guidelines for Corporate Employees: Three Days a Week
Starbucks Corporation SBUX has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week. "Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and a third day of the week that the immediate leader and team would mutually decide. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days."
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin
The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
US hedge funds have reportedly been subpoenaed over dealings with Binance as probe of the world's largest crypto exchange unfolds
US investigators are reportedly sending subpoenas to hedge funds over their dealings with Binance. The crypto exchange is facing a probe from the DOJ over potential violations of money laundering rules, per Reuters. The report comes at a time of great uncertainty for the industry following FTX's downfall. Federal prosecutors...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto
The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
crypto-academy.org
Binance Wins Seventh Approval in Europe, Registers With Swedish Regulator
Binance has announced that Binance Nordics AB has received authorization from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to operate as a financial institution for the administration and trading of virtual currencies. This comes after months of fruitful communication with the regulator. The company’s registration number is 66822. With this registration,...
