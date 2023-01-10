ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Another round of Coinbase job cuts, 20% of workforce let go

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past...
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
coinjournal.net

Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them

Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
CNBC

Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
Markets Insider

Pre-IPO Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Google lead a VC firm's biggest missed investment opportunities - 'Kid, haven't you heard of Friendster? Move on. It's over!'

Would you be upset if you missed an opportunity to invest in Apple at a $60 million valuation before the company's initial public offering?. For Bessemer Venture Partners, that price was simply "outrageously expensive" as it passed on a chance on a pre-IPO secondary stock. Apple has since become the first company to touch a $3 trillion valuation and is currently worth $2 trillion.
decrypt.co

Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
Benzinga

Starbucks CEO Issues Return to Office Guidelines for Corporate Employees: Three Days a Week

Starbucks Corporation SBUX has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week. "Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and a third day of the week that the immediate leader and team would mutually decide. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days."
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin

The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
crypto-academy.org

FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto

The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
DELAWARE STATE
crypto-academy.org

Binance Wins Seventh Approval in Europe, Registers With Swedish Regulator

Binance has announced that Binance Nordics AB has received authorization from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to operate as a financial institution for the administration and trading of virtual currencies. This comes after months of fruitful communication with the regulator. The company’s registration number is 66822. With this registration,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy