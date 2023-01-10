Read full article on original website
Dora Naves, 99, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Dora Anastas (Stephens) Naves, 99, longtime resident of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Naves and two daughters, Jennifer Jeanne Naves and Paulette Edith Naves. Dora was born in...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth O’Leary, 79, formerly of Marlborough
– Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Cummins) O’Leary 79 of W. Boylston and formerly of Marlborough died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northborough surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late James A. and Marie...
communityadvocate.com
Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough
– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
communityadvocate.com
Frank Bennett, 75, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Frank Bennett 75 of Marlborough, MA passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. He leaves his loving wife Kathleen “Kathy” (Keddie) Bennett, his daughter, Kate Goldschmidt, her husband Mark and their daughters Kiora and Kyla of Natick, MA, a brother Ken Bennett of Bedford, NH who was predeceased by his wife Susan.
communityadvocate.com
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough
– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
communityadvocate.com
Linda A. Knowles, 50, of Marlborough
– Linda A. (Lodato) Knowles, 50, of Marlborough died at home on Monday January 9, 2023. She was the wife of William M. Knowles for the past 25 years. She was born in Medford and was raised in Somerville and Woburn, and was the beloved daughter of Augustine and Rosa (Bonafede) Lodato. She was a 1991 graduate of Woburn High School and attended Katherine Gibbs in Boston.
communityadvocate.com
Ngoc T. Yee, 62, of Northborough
– Ngoc (Kathy) T. Yee of Northborough, Massachusetts passed away following a brief illness with Pancreatic Cancer on January 5, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1960 to Minh & Dieu Dang in à N ng, Vietnam. At age 15, she escaped Vietnam aboard a helicopter from the top of the US Embassy during the Fall of Saigon in 1975 with her sister, MyTinh’s, family. She lived in Concord, MA for a short time and settled with her sister’s family in Waltham, MA where she helped raise her nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Sharlene Simonelli, 64, of Shrewsbury
– Sharlene (O’Shannon) Simonelli of Shrewsbury, MA, died at home on January 9, 2023. She was 64. Sharlene was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Michael and Charlotte (Carlson) O’Shannon. She leaves her daughters, Farrell, wife of Christopher Mead, Linnea, wife of Anthony Jordan, and bonus...
communityadvocate.com
LaVerne E. Bertin, 79, formerly of Northborough
– LaVerne E. Bertin, of Grayson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022; she was 79 years old. Born on June 9, 1943, in Birmingham, Alabama, LaVerne was the eldest of four children and spent her yearly years traveling the world as her father forged his career. The family settled in the Washington, DC area where she later met the love of her life, Donald R. Bertin. They married and moved to Northborough, Massachusetts, where they would start their own family and grow together over the next 40+ years through the faith and loving community of Saint Rose of Lima Parish.
communityadvocate.com
Tyler Brown, 38, of Southborough
– Tyler Brown, of Southborough, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at home at the young age of 38. He was born in Boston on April 28, 1984 to his loving parents, David and Jill (Saperstein) Brown. In addition to his parents, Tyler will be missed by his...
communityadvocate.com
Michael Fridley, 75, of Grafton
– Michael Fridley (Mick), 75, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne (Youens) Fridley, his children Amanda and her partner Adam, Michele and her partner Brian, Samuel and his wife Anna, Megan, Sean, Ryan, Kate Fridley and Nina Tyler and her husband Andy, his grandchildren Nicole and Lianne VanDyke and Jalen and Ashton Worstell, his siblings Sheila, Randy and his wife Linda, Colleen Fridley and several nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
James A. Gradilone, 81, of Shrewsbury
– James A. “Jim” Gradilone, 81, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia A. (Stuart) Gradilone; his children Jayme A. Protano and Michael J. Gradilone and his wife Lisa. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Catarina and...
communityadvocate.com
Planning Board approves McGovern collision and fit-up center in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor is officially coming to Shrewsbury. During the Planning Board meeting on Jan. 5, the board approved the site plans for the construction of a McGovern Auto Group collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor at 420 Boston Turnpike.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough center hosting annual comedy night benefit
HUDSON – The Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough will host its 12th annual Comedy Night Benefit, featuring the area’s most popular and talented comedians, on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port St. The event also will include food and raffle prizes. The ARC has...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 13 edition
9:16 a.m. Town Cleaners Launderama/Broad St. Suspicious MV. 11:34 a.m. AVRTHS/Fitchburg St. Harassment order violation. 11:36 a.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery. 1:28 p.m. Framingham Rd. Fraud/forgery. 2:28 p.m. Bolton St. Disturbance. 2:47 p.m. Talia Apartments/Ames St. Disturbance. 3:18 p.m. Liberty St. MVA property damage only. 3:56 p.m. Farm Rd. Fraud/forgery. 4:36...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough fire lieutenant sworn in, interim clerk appointed
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Fire Department has a new lieutenant. During the Select Board’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, board members presided over the swearing-in of Fire Department Lt. Corey Anderson. “The swearing-in is one of the most important ceremonies [in the department],” said Fire Chief Patrick Purcell....
communityadvocate.com
Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Jan. 13 edition
2:41 a.m. Perry St. Suspicious person. 4:51 a.m. Zgonis Dr. Ambulance – medical. 11:48 a.m. Tulip Cir. Well-being check. 4:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Fire – mutual aid. 4:48 p.m. Anderson Ln. Ambulance – medical. 7:07 p.m. Main St. Assault. 9:40 p.m. Worcester/N Main Sts. Traffic hazard. Monday,...
communityadvocate.com
Fifth annual MLK Community Celebration planned in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Westborough High School. “Believe the Dream, Join the Journey” will feature a live a cappella performance by Ball in the House (including Kevin Cincotta-Guest, a Westborough High School alumnus), and a one-man theatrical performance with Emmy Award-winner Ron Jones, “Shared Dreams.”
communityadvocate.com
Magdi Ishak, 79, of Tampa, Fla. and Hudson
– Magdi Tawfik Ishak, age 79, of Tampa, FL and Hudson, MA passed December 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. Magdi is survived by his loving wife Lynne (née Hunter) of 50 years; children Tony (wife Chandra), Amy, and Mark (wife Kenzell); grandchildren Eliott, Raina and Henry; brother Dr. Samir Ishak (wife Frieda), sister Cecile Tadros, and sister-in-law Nadia Ghattas, as well as many most-beloved cousins, second cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
