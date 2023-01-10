– LaVerne E. Bertin, of Grayson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022; she was 79 years old. Born on June 9, 1943, in Birmingham, Alabama, LaVerne was the eldest of four children and spent her yearly years traveling the world as her father forged his career. The family settled in the Washington, DC area where she later met the love of her life, Donald R. Bertin. They married and moved to Northborough, Massachusetts, where they would start their own family and grow together over the next 40+ years through the faith and loving community of Saint Rose of Lima Parish.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO