Waseca project awarded state clean-up grant
Waseca was one of six communities that will receive state funding to clean up a contaminated site approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program announced the awards last week. The city of Waseca was awarded $102,297 in clean-up funding...
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eligible applicants for the Community Development Block Grant Program include social service providers assisting low to moderate income households needs. Applications are available until February 10th at 4:30 p.m. Those could come in the form of homeless shelter bed expansions, food support, job training and medical...
Mankato police officer wins award
A Mankato police officer has been recognized for his service as a school resource officer and his work with youth. Officer Keith Mortensen received the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Mortensen is the first officer from Mankato Public Safety to receive the...
COUNTERFEIT BILL PASSED AT COUNTRY CLUB
New Ulm Police are investigating after a counterfeit bill was passed at the New Ulm Country Club. Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a counterfeit $5 bill that was passed. The investigation is continuing.
A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
North Mankato hosting Wellness Fair, Weight Loss Challenge
North Mankato is kicking off a 2023 Weight Loss Challenge with a Wellness Fair Thursday afternoon. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the North Mankato Police Annex and will showcase local businesses and services that can support a health journey. Weigh-ins for the challenge will...
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
North Mankato home damaged by fire
A North Mankato home sustained significant damages in a fire Monday. The North Mankato Fire Department was called to 809 South Avenue, where they found heavy smoke coming from the front and side door. The residents discovered the fire, but there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished. The home...
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall
EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
