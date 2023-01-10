ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca project awarded state clean-up grant

Waseca was one of six communities that will receive state funding to clean up a contaminated site approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program announced the awards last week. The city of Waseca was awarded $102,297 in clean-up funding...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eligible applicants for the Community Development Block Grant Program include social service providers assisting low to moderate income households needs. Applications are available until February 10th at 4:30 p.m. Those could come in the form of homeless shelter bed expansions, food support, job training and medical...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato police officer wins award

A Mankato police officer has been recognized for his service as a school resource officer and his work with youth. Officer Keith Mortensen received the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Mortensen is the first officer from Mankato Public Safety to receive the...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

COUNTERFEIT BILL PASSED AT COUNTRY CLUB

New Ulm Police are investigating after a counterfeit bill was passed at the New Ulm Country Club. Police received a report Tuesday afternoon of a counterfeit $5 bill that was passed. The investigation is continuing.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato hosting Wellness Fair, Weight Loss Challenge

North Mankato is kicking off a 2023 Weight Loss Challenge with a Wellness Fair Thursday afternoon. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the North Mankato Police Annex and will showcase local businesses and services that can support a health journey. Weigh-ins for the challenge will...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday

A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday

A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES

A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
NEW ULM, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato home damaged by fire

A North Mankato home sustained significant damages in a fire Monday. The North Mankato Fire Department was called to 809 South Avenue, where they found heavy smoke coming from the front and side door. The residents discovered the fire, but there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished. The home...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
