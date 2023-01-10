ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

City of Everett to receive $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Everett, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clotD_0k9oulIS00

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support the creation an outdoor, public art piece to serve as a lasting symbol of the City’s official land acknowledgement. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with the City of Everett strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

“I’m proud the NEA selected our city to receive grant funds for this important and meaningful piece of art to honor our local indigenous peoples and our ongoing commitment to acknowledging their connection to these lands,” said City of Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

The City of Everett selected Tulalip Tribes artist James Madison to design and create this art piece. Madison is highly acclaimed in the region and in the art community as a master carver but also works with other mediums including bronze, glass and stainless steel. His art piece will be installed outside of the Everett Municipal Building in downtown Everett and is expected to be completed later this year.

This project is an expansion of the City’s land acknowledgment, approved by the Everett City Council in 2021, which was developed by the Everett Diversity Advisory Board in partnership with the Tulalip Tribes.

For more information on other projects and to read NEA’s full grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants

For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
KGMI

Whatcom County residents frustrated by delayed mail service

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some Bellingham and Whatcom County residents have expressed concerns about delayed mail delivery. The U.S. Postal Service says they are experiencing staffing and volume challenges that may affect delivery for some customers at times. They are rotating employees to handle issues at different locations and a...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
SEATTLE, WA
beckerspayer.com

Regence BlueShield of Washington Medicare Advantage members still waiting for resolution with Optum-owned clinics

Despite coming to an agreement to keep Regence BlueShield of Washington commercial members in-network at the Polyclinic and Everett Clinic, the payer's Medicare advantage members are still left in limbo, The Daily Herald reported Jan. 10. Regence BlueShield of Washington's contract with Optum-owned Everett Clinic and Polyclinic expired Dec. 5....
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
roadtirement.com

Fish and chips, live music and ghosts

We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
SNOHOMISH, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy