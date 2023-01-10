City of Everett to receive $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support the creation an outdoor, public art piece to serve as a lasting symbol of the City’s official land acknowledgement. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with the City of Everett strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

“I’m proud the NEA selected our city to receive grant funds for this important and meaningful piece of art to honor our local indigenous peoples and our ongoing commitment to acknowledging their connection to these lands,” said City of Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

The City of Everett selected Tulalip Tribes artist James Madison to design and create this art piece. Madison is highly acclaimed in the region and in the art community as a master carver but also works with other mediums including bronze, glass and stainless steel. His art piece will be installed outside of the Everett Municipal Building in downtown Everett and is expected to be completed later this year.

This project is an expansion of the City’s land acknowledgment, approved by the Everett City Council in 2021, which was developed by the Everett Diversity Advisory Board in partnership with the Tulalip Tribes.

For more information on other projects and to read NEA’s full grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

