Where to buy Girl Scout cookies near me

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scout cookie season has begun with troops taking pre-orders and in-person sales to take place across Massachusetts on Friday, January 20th.

Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts is ready to kick off the season with more than 5,000 girls and over 3,000 adult volunteers across 186 towns and cities in central and western Massachusetts.

  • If you know a Girl Scout, ask her how she is selling cookies.
  • Text COOKIES to 59618
  • Purchase online beginning February 27 to be shipped to your home.

To find a cookie booth near you, visit girlscouts.org and enter your zip code in the Cookie Finder for a list of dates and locations. As of right now, the following locations are listed:

South Hadley

  • Dollar General on Newton Street
    • January 21
    • January 28
    • February 5
    • February 11
    • February 12
    • February 18
    • March 4
  • Iona’s Kitchen on Main Street
    • January 22
    • February 12
  • Tailgate Picnic in the Commons
    • February 18

Northampton

  • Lilly Library on Meadow Street
    • January 22

Granby

  • Dollar General on Route 202
    • January 21
    • February 4

Williamsburg

  • Williamsburg Scout House on 7 East Main Street
    • January 21
Girl Scouts new Raspberry Rally cookie coming to western Massachusetts

Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

The new 2023 Girl Scouts cookie is an online-exclusive flavor, Raspberry Rally . The cookie is compared to Thin Mints, it has a crispy thin texture that is infused with raspberry flavor that is dipped in chocolate coating. A local Girl Scout can place your order now, or wait until February 27th to purchase online.

  • Raspberry Rally
  • Adventurefuls
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip ( Gluten-free )
  • Caramel deLites | Samoas
  • Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Girl Scout S’mores
  • Lemonades ( Vegan )
  • Lemon-Ups
  • Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalong ( Vegan )
  • Thin Mints ( Vegan )
  • Toast-Yay! ( Vegan )
  • Toffee-tastic ( Gluten-free )
  • Trefoils

The cookie program helps Girl Scouts learn life and leadership skills by interacting with customers, budgeting, teamwork , decision making, and innovative thinking. The newly updated Financial Literacy badges include the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school.

Planet Oat Oatmilk is the national sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Douglas White
1d ago

To all the Chepo’s out there who hate to spend a dime what do you like it or not Girl Scout cookies are going up and that’s the way the world is everything else is gone up. You think those are not going to go up as for me, I don’t give a damn if they got $50 a box. I’m still buying my Girl Scout cookies. I love the Samoans.

