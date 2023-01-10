Where to buy Girl Scout cookies near me

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scout cookie season has begun with troops taking pre-orders and in-person sales to take place across Massachusetts on Friday, January 20th.

Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts is ready to kick off the season with more than 5,000 girls and over 3,000 adult volunteers across 186 towns and cities in central and western Massachusetts.

Where to buy Girl Scout Cookies this year

If you know a Girl Scout, ask her how she is selling cookies.

Text COOKIES to 59618

Purchase online beginning February 27 to be shipped to your home.

Buy Girl Scout cookies near me

To find a cookie booth near you, visit girlscouts.org and enter your zip code in the Cookie Finder for a list of dates and locations. As of right now, the following locations are listed:

South Hadley

Dollar General on Newton Street January 21 January 28 February 5 February 11 February 12 February 18 March 4



Iona’s Kitchen on Main Street January 22 February 12



Tailgate Picnic in the Commons February 18



Northampton

Lilly Library on Meadow Street January 22



Granby

Dollar General on Route 202 January 21 February 4



Williamsburg

Williamsburg Scout House on 7 East Main Street January 21



Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

The new 2023 Girl Scouts cookie is an online-exclusive flavor, Raspberry Rally . The cookie is compared to Thin Mints, it has a crispy thin texture that is infused with raspberry flavor that is dipped in chocolate coating. A local Girl Scout can place your order now, or wait until February 27th to purchase online.

Raspberry Rally

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip ( Gluten-free )

( ) Caramel deLites | Samoas

Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S’mores

Lemonades ( Vegan )

( ) Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalong ( Vegan )

( ) Thin Mints ( Vegan )

( ) Toast-Yay! ( Vegan )

( ) Toffee-tastic ( Gluten-free )

( ) Trefoils

The cookie program helps Girl Scouts learn life and leadership skills by interacting with customers, budgeting, teamwork , decision making, and innovative thinking. The newly updated Financial Literacy badges include the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school.

Planet Oat Oatmilk is the national sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

