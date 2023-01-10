ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul delivers State of the State

By Michael Mahar
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H81tO_0k9oucLv00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address as elected governor from the Assembly Chamber in Albany on Tuesday. She talked about several priorities she plans to tackle this year, including gun violence, crime, mental health, equal access to housing, climate change, affordable health care, and high inflation.

After an opening prayer from Reverend W. Franklin Richardson of the historic Baptist Church in Mount Vernon and opening remarks from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul took the podium. She noted the hardships that New Yorkers have faced throughout 2022, as well as the over 840 bills she passed and signed as governor.

Hochul mentioned that—with economists predicting a recession—income taxes will not be raised for New Yorkers in 2023. She then addressed gun violence and crime within the state.

Investments to curb gun violence

In the 2023 New York State of the State address, Hochul discussed the nationwide rise in crime and gun violence, and strategies and investments New York has taken to combat them. According to Hochul, stronger gun control measures and tougher prosecutions for gun trafficking cases helped keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

Bail reform laws need improvements

Despite the strong critique of New York’s bail reform in recent years, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by it during her State of the State Address on Tuesday, though she said there was room for change.

$1B plan to expand mental health services across New York

Hochul announced major changes to the Empire State’s mental healthcare services ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. These include expanding insurance coverage, adding more psychiatric beds, and expanding mental health services in schools.

Building 800,000 new homes over the next decade

Hochul also discussed the issue of equal access to housing among New Yorkers. “Over the last 10 years,” she said, “Our state has created 1.2 million jobs—but only 400,000 new homes.”

With that in mind, Hochul introduced the New York Housing Compact, a strategy meant to pull together many policy changes in order to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

Along the topic of housing and building new homes, Hochul also announced the “EmPower Plus” program, which will aim to improve home heating.

Hochul said that energy prices this winter are 20% to 30% more expensive compared to 2022. To help with the high energy costs, the program aims to retrofit the homes of low-income families by adding insulation, upgrading appliances, and switching from fossil fuels to clean, electric heating systems.

Minimum wage should reflect inflation

Despite already taking actions towards increasing the minimum wage in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul says there are more steps New York can take to tackle the affordability crisis head-on.

“As a matter of fairness and social justice, I am proposing a plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation. If costs go up, so will wages.”

Gov. Hochul

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
MAINE STATE
wnynewsnow.com

NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer unveil new green hydrogen fuel facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s newest manufacturing facility, Plug Power, is expected to create 1,600 new jobs focused on clean energy. ”This is the foundation, this is the vision, this is the innovation that is leading us into a different future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer headlined the announcement with […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
96.1 The Breeze

The Deadliest Road in New York State

Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke

A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy