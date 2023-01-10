Robert Scott Obituary

Robert Clarence Scott, son of Frank and Eva (Zance) Scott, born on June 19, 1923, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the age of 99 years, 5 months and 9 days.

Robert attended Abraham Lincoln Highschool, graduating with the class of 1942. He enlisted into the Navy in 1942, Robert married Coralyn Carspecken on October 23, 1944, in Oakland, California. To this union, two children were born, Kenneth and Katherine (Scott) Carter. He was Honorably Discharged December 1, 1945, as an Aviation Electrician mate 1st class. He then started helping farmers in several different places. He farmed for himself before retiring in 1999. He lived in Atlantic before moving to Council Bluffs.

Robert was a member of Henderson Methodist Church since April 22, 1962. He was a member of Knights of Pythias, Farm Service Coop, and VFW. He enjoyed bowling, driving stock cars and he loved farming.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Coralyn on January, 14, 2017, his daughter, Katherine A. Carter on October 5 1999.

Robert is survived by is son, Kenneth Scott and wife Coralee; many grand, great-grand and great great-grand children.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. Inurnment will be in the Oaklawn Cemetery. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.