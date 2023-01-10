Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Planning Board approves McGovern collision and fit-up center in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor is officially coming to Shrewsbury. During the Planning Board meeting on Jan. 5, the board approved the site plans for the construction of a McGovern Auto Group collision and fit-up center and Floor & Decor at 420 Boston Turnpike.
communityadvocate.com
Search for new Westborough town planner underway
WESTBOROUGH – Following the announcement of the retirement of Town Planner Jim Robbins, the search for a new town planner is underway. During its meeting on Jan. 3, the Planning Board approved the formation of a seven-member search committee. Members will include two from the Planning Board, including Hazel Nourse; Lester Hensley, former member of the Planning Board and current member of the Master Plan Implementation Committee; Town Manager Kristi Williams; and Fred Lonardo, Community Development director. Select Board member Patrick Welch will be the board’s representative.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
WHAV
City Council to Hear Plans Tonight for 10 Single Family Homes Near Haverhill and Methuen Border
A plan for 10 single-family homes on a 14-acre lot, near Snow and Scotland Hill Roads on the Haverhill and Methuen border, is before Haverhill city councilors tonight for a special permit. Robert Ferreira Jr., who bought the land with his late brother in 1988, calls the project “Sunset Oaks.”...
communityadvocate.com
Alliance Health seeks special permit for work already done at Marie Esther
MARLBOROUGH – The Alliance Health at Marie Esther center at 720 Boston Post Road East recently underwent some renovations. Alliance Health & Human Services, a Southborough-based health-care agency, swapped out the center’s four guest rooms, community room, conference room, parlor, office, coat area and men’s toilet room for 12 rest home beds with baths.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester superintendent outlines her goals for improving the city's schools
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Public Schools superintendent Rachel Monarrez is setting new goals for the school district after several meetings with staff the families. Monarrez is six months into her new position and has been holding listening and learning sessions to help gage what's most important to school families and staff. Moving forward, she's working to address six areas of improvement - equitable resources and programs, climate and culture, diversity in the workforce, wellness and support, communication and the condition of the schools.
communityadvocate.com
Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
communityadvocate.com
Westborough fire lieutenant sworn in, interim clerk appointed
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Fire Department has a new lieutenant. During the Select Board’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, board members presided over the swearing-in of Fire Department Lt. Corey Anderson. “The swearing-in is one of the most important ceremonies [in the department],” said Fire Chief Patrick Purcell....
spectrumnews1.com
Bancroft School cuts tuition for first time in school's history
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Bancroft School, an independent day school in Worcester, is reducing the cost of tuition most grades by up to 15% for the 2023-24 school year. The school announced the tuition reset as a way to expand access and affordability for students and families. It's the first major price reduction for the school in its nearly 125-year history.
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
communityadvocate.com
Fifth annual MLK Community Celebration planned in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Westborough High School. “Believe the Dream, Join the Journey” will feature a live a cappella performance by Ball in the House (including Kevin Cincotta-Guest, a Westborough High School alumnus), and a one-man theatrical performance with Emmy Award-winner Ron Jones, “Shared Dreams.”
communityadvocate.com
Diesel spill near Assabet River bridge to be cleaned up
HUDSON – An oil spill that occurred before Christmas will soon be cleaned up. During a Hudson Conservation Commission meeting on Jan. 5 the board, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes and co-founder of the environmental assessment and civil engineering firm River Hawk Environmental Bill Kenney discussed how to mitigate the spill.
WHAV
Students, Nearby Households Safe After Contractor Accidentally Strikes Gas Line Near Pentucket Regional
Pentucket Regional Middle and High School students stayed in their classrooms and several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution Wednesday morning when a contractor accidentally struck a natural gas pipeline near the school’s new athletic fields. Pentucket Regional School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew was on the air live from...
communityadvocate.com
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough
– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
thegraftonnews.com
Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line
GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 13 edition
9:16 a.m. Town Cleaners Launderama/Broad St. Suspicious MV. 11:34 a.m. AVRTHS/Fitchburg St. Harassment order violation. 11:36 a.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery. 1:28 p.m. Framingham Rd. Fraud/forgery. 2:28 p.m. Bolton St. Disturbance. 2:47 p.m. Talia Apartments/Ames St. Disturbance. 3:18 p.m. Liberty St. MVA property damage only. 3:56 p.m. Farm Rd. Fraud/forgery. 4:36...
communityadvocate.com
Troop 92 caps banner year with Eagle Scout ceremony
SOUTHBOROUGH – It’s been a banner year for Boy Scouts of America’s Troop 92. Eight members of the troop have attained Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the BSA. Five members of this group took part in a Court of Honor on Jan. 8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center
Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
