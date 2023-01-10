The Government has not explored the “full potential” of what the UK can do outside the EU’s single market, Labour has suggested.Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle claimed his party would aspire to make more of a success of Brexit.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile insisted that leaving the EU did not necessarily mean the UK was destined to be poorer.Asked whether Brexit had made the UK poorer on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Kyle said: “Actually, the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson negotiated has made us poorer and we need to address that. Keir Starmer has been...

18 MINUTES AGO