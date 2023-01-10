ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

‘The Pad Party’ collecting women’s hygiene supplies for 13th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund. Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls grew in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fazoli’s announces second location opening Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fazoli’s is opening its second location in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fazoli’s will open its 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway location in Sioux Falls. The new location will be operated by franchisee Brian Hagan and his group SD Faz I LLC, who have operated the original Fazoli’s in Sioux Falls since 2017, according to their press release.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera’s emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they’re expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera’s newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Former art teachers create the 605 Magic Art Bus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artists themselves, Mercedes Maltese and Marlo Arp both created The 605 Magic Art Bus, which they describe as a classroom on wheels. “This was an idea I was thinking about for a while. I asked my friend Marlo who I have known as an art teacher for decades if she would be willing to help me with this endeavor,” said Mercedes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingshealth.org

‘Championship Baby’ Born at Brookings Health System

Just as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits officially became the FCS college football champions in Frisco, Texas, little girl Bailey was born to Shelby and Kelin Rang at Brookings Health System. Her official birth time was 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 8. She came in at an exact eight lbs. and measured 20 inches long.
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxfallschamber.com

Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year

Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

