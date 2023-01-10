ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAFF

Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
DECATUR, AL
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties. This impacts the following counties: Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency. Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this: “As severe weather […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry

As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. The confirmed fatalities were in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim sheriff David Hill. According to the...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
ALABAMA STATE

