Former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announces move to Waggoner Engineering
After a four-year run in the state House of Representatives and two terms as Alabama’s secretary of state, Republican John Merrill announced Thursday that he will be joining Waggoner Engineering as the director of public policy and strategic markets for Alabama. In 2021, Merrill said he would step down...
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and...
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties
ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties. This impacts the following counties: Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency. Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this: “As severe weather […]
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
2 Alabama counties to swear-in first female district attorneys
Two counties in northeast Alabama made history last November by electing women to their district attorney's office for the first time ever.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. The confirmed fatalities were in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim sheriff David Hill. According to the...
Alabama lawmaker wants to boost principal pay, professional development
After multiple upward adjustments to teacher pay over the past few years, a north Alabama lawmaker is hoping to do the same for school principals. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said school leaders, teachers and parents have asked him to help better support principals and create a strong pipeline for building-level administrators.
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
Alabama legislature returns to elect the Speaker of the House and other leaders
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new year means a new legislative session in Alabama and it starts with an organizational meeting at the state house on Tuesday. Lawmakers will approve new rules, appoint members to the committees and elect new leaders, like a new house speaker. Former Huntsville-area State Rep....
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
