Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota
Giants player: Vikings fans 'too nice,' thought stadium would be louder
New York's starting center has spoon-fed Vikings fans a reason to get very loud.
Justin Jefferson Has Been Voted an All-Pro by His Peers
For the first time in the league’s history, the NFL has decided to give players a say in who should be selected as All-Pro. And, of course, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been voted to the first Players’ All-Pro team. He was joined by Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders as the two wide receivers.
Bradbury, Lynch Practice in Full on Thursday
On Wednesday, Garrett Bradbury made his much-anticipated return to the practice field following a back injury that had kept him sidelined for five weeks. Defensive lineman James Lynch also practiced on Wednesday after missing each of the Vikings previous two games with a shoulder injury. On Thursday, we got even...
Minnesota’s Playoff Chances May Depend on A Slumping Pass Rush
Minnesota’s playoff chances will improve dramatically if their pass rush can be elite. The past pair of regular season games have only resulted in 2 sacks for the purple and gold. I’m of the belief that there’s no such thing as too many pass rushers. Like Mike Zimmer and...
The Vikings’ Offensive Line Reinforcements are Arriving at the Right Time
The word from yesterday’s practice and injury report is that the Vikings’ offensive line may be getting some much-needed reinforcements. As we all know by now, Brian O’Neill has been lost for the season due to an achilles tear. It’s a brutal bit of news for both the player and the team. O’Neill is one of the league’s foremost tackles, a player who quietly provides stellar play for his squad.
Garrett Bradbury Returns to Practice on Wednesday
FOX Sports
Vikings get upstart Giants in playoffs with 'do it now' view
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league's leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer. Just because O'Connell's career is ascending doesn't...
NFL Playoff Picks for All 6 Wild Card Games
The Vikings Need to Keep an Eye on the Houston Texans This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the 14 lucky teams that have not begun their offseason yet, but for the other 18 NFL franchises, the offseason is in full swing. In particular, the Houston Texans are a team that have made headlines for a number of reasons already, and the Vikings need to keep an eye on them moving through the winter and spring. Here are a few reasons why.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Rashee Rice
Questions Answered: Everyone Picking the Giants, Our Prediction, Tanner McKee in 2023?
PFF All Pro Team Features Plenty of Vikings Praise
There is quite a bit of Vikings praise in the recently-released PFF All Pro team. At 13-4, it’s no surprise that Minnesota has several players who qualify for the team. More often than not, the league’s best teams are driven by elite talent at key positions. The Vikings are no different.
