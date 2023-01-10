Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
County begins receiving sales tax to benefit law enforcement
A new Texas County law enforcement tax that went on the books on Oct. 1 generated about $148,345 in 2022, according to year-end records from the Missouri Department of Revenue. Voters approved the three-eighths of a cent sales tax earlier in the year. Texas County also collects three, half-cent sales...
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
Man charged with murder in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Robert, Missouri, man has been charged with murder and other charges in relation to a shooting. Tyron Spence-Bey, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in an email that Spence-Bey is being held on a The post Man charged with murder in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Associate Court cases
40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
mymoinfo.com
Ellington Man Seriously Injured in Reynolds County Accident
A man from Ellington was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Reynolds County on Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Trent Baker was seriously injured when his 2011 Ford Focus ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The accident occurred on Missouri 106, four miles west of Ellington, at around 2:50 P.M.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Fire department responds to report of bulldozer on fire
The Licking Fire Department was called Wednesday afternoon to a report of a bulldozer on fire. The location was on Coy Drive off South Highway 137.
myozarksonline.com
An early morning one-vehicle traffic accident Sunday sent a Lynchburg woman to the hospital
An early morning one-vehicle traffic accident Sunday sent a Lynchburg woman to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The highway patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway Z, 5 miles south of Highway 32 in Laclede County when a 2016 Nissan Versa, driven by 25-year-old Katherine D. Combs ran off the roadway, struck a fence and utility pole before it overturned. Combs was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Medical Center in Osage Beach for treatment.
mymoinfo.com
Dent County Man Pleads Guilty to 2nd Degree Murder
(Salem) A Dent County man, already in prison on a life sentence, has received 25 more years after pleading guilty to 2nd degree murder in the death of Steven Strotkamp. Back in 2011, Marvin Rice shot and killed Annette Durham, his ex-girlfriend at her Dent County home. Rice also shot...
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
houstonherald.com
Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident
A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
houstonherald.com
Watson inducted into Missouri Hereford Association Hall of Fame
A Texas County man was recently inducted into the Missouri Hereford Association Hall of Fame. Eddie Watson received the honor. The Missouri Hereford Association awards inductees to its Hall of Fame each December at the annual meeting. The group of nominees over the year have been astute cattlemen from across the state with one common bond – a passion for Hereford cattle.
myozarksonline.com
A 46-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 32
A 46-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 32, 7 miles west of Lebanon. The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 when a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Cynthia Patten, also of Lebanon, ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, became airborne, and came to rest in the ditch. Patten’s passenger, Christopher M. Woodrum, was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Troop I’s first fatality for 2023. Patten was not injured in the crash. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Mountain Grove
The Houston High School girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams hosted Mountain Grove Monday night (Jan. 9). To view a photo gallery from the contests (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
History in the attic
Back in 2008, Houston resident Chance Drake purchased a house on Dooley Street that was formerly owned by Lawrence Hamrick. As he was preparing the residence to be offered as a rental, Drake discovered something of interest inside its modest attic space: A small wooden box with no top that contained numerous letters and documents from the late 1800s, most of which were in remarkably good condition.
