AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
The Associated Press

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
TODAY.com

Mega Millions jackpot soars to near-record $1.35 billion

Will somebody — anybody — win the Mega Millions jackpot?. The big prize for the lottery game soared to $1.35 billion after no one won the Jan. 10 drawing. It now stands to be the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history, passing the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July.
CBS Miami

Massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday drawing

TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky? You may want to spend a couple of bucks for your shot at Tuesday night's massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.It has a cash value of $568.7 million.Tuesday's winning numbers were: 15,13, 7,18,14 and 9.The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. This is the fourth in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday's estimated $1.1 billion are the game's record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29. The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Tuesday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 10:59 p.m. CBS4 or by clicking here.
