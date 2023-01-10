Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
Mega Millions results for 01/10/23; did anyone win the $1.1 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – More than a dozen players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 10. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 13 will be worth $1.35 billion with a...
With no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions, Friday’s jackpot will approach $1 billion
After no ticket matched all six numbers in the Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is closing in on 10 figures. An estimated prize of at least $940 million is expected for Friday’s drawing, which can be viewed here on Channel 11. While no one matched all of...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Jan. 10, 2023, drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The first Mega Millions drawing for 2023 had a jackpot of $785 million, the fourth time in Mega Millions history the jackpot has surpassed $700 million.
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
Mega Millions grows to $1.1B after months of losses
If someone matches all six numbers after the drawing for the jackpot the winner will win a sum of money that ranks as the fifth-largest prize in U.S. history.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after no winning ticket sold
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Friday night's $940 million drawing, Mega Millions announced early Saturday morning. The next drawing will take place Tuesday night. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball...
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions Almost $1 Billion, Drawing TONIGHT!
How are those New Year’s resolutions going a few days in?. Perhaps dead on arrival and you’re already looking ahead to 2024... Whether you’re off to a great start to the new year or not, this sure could change everything. The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, making it the fourth time in a little more than four years that the grand prize has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
TODAY.com
Mega Millions jackpot soars to near-record $1.35 billion
Will somebody — anybody — win the Mega Millions jackpot?. The big prize for the lottery game soared to $1.35 billion after no one won the Jan. 10 drawing. It now stands to be the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history, passing the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July.
Massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday drawing
TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky? You may want to spend a couple of bucks for your shot at Tuesday night's massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.It has a cash value of $568.7 million.Tuesday's winning numbers were: 15,13, 7,18,14 and 9.The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. This is the fourth in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday's estimated $1.1 billion are the game's record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29. The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Tuesday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 10:59 p.m. CBS4 or by clicking here.
Comments / 0