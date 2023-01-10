ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dakotanewsnow.com

'The Pad Party' collecting women's hygiene supplies for 13th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund. Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls grew in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

'Art Maneuver' draws creatives' attention to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala's Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo's has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera's emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they're expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera's newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux 52 works to help guide people through life's challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January is National Mentoring Month. In the Sioux Falls area, there is a mentoring program called "Sioux 52″. Right now they're looking for more people who want to help guide others through life. We talked to two people who are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. "Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that's probably here at this time," said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don't have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state's largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coffee N Connections connecting female entrepreneurs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being a female professional or entrepreneur is not always easy. Coffee N Connections is a local biweekly event that strives to make it a little less intimidating. Kim Vanderpoel, owner of Fresh Impact and founder of Coffee N Connections explained how they got started.

