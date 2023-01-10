Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
Little Rock suspends yard waste collection due to truck shortage
Little Rock city officials said that the City of Little Rock Public Works Department has temporarily suspended yard waste collections Wednesday.
Little Rock resumes yard waste collection after temporary suspension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday that they'll resume collecting yard waste around the city. According to the press release, it's expected that crews will work to pick up waste from their Wednesday routes and work throughout the week to return to a normal schedule.
NLRSD officials: Seventh Street Elementary School closed after water heater fire
Classes and school operations at Seventh Street Elementary School are canceled Thursday due to a water heater fire, NLRSD officials confirmed.
mysaline.com
State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel
The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
Most of Arkansas' two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn't a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago.
Silver Alert activated in search for North Little Rock man
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia. 74-year-old Nathaniel Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 leaving his residence on Citation Drive. He was driving a blue Cadillac CT displaying...
mysaline.com
Threats, Battery, and Order Violation in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01122023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
mysaline.com
Medical, Food Service, and Specialists Positions in today’s jobs list for Saline County & Central Arkansas 01102023
ADVERTISE HERE! Email [email protected] for rates and info. Immediate opening for a part time administrative assistant in a busy medical-legal office. Applicant must be self-motivated and able to anticipate the needs of the executive staff. Must have Microsoft experience Word, Excel, Outlook at a minimum, professional telephone skills/voice, an eye for proofreading, and able to multitask. A strong knowledge of medical terminology and abbreviations is a plus. Position could be HYBRID in nature for the right person. Office is in Benton. Benefits include relaxed atmosphere with casual dress code, PTO accrual, paid holidays, and more, but NO health insurance. Email resume to [email protected].
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass Price Increase
The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass prices will increase by 10%, effective February 6, 2023. Every year, city-wide, we evaluate and update our fees or they remain the same depending on the need. Individual daily entry fees to the Aquatic Center increased 30% in 2022 to account for 10 years of stagnant pricing. Memberships and Access Passes were only raised 10% in 2022 because it was determined that these are targeted to the local community. This year is the second in a three-year plan to raise the rates to the appropriate 30% increase from 2021.
KATV
Hot Springs School District elementary school's soft lockdown has been lifted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department advised the HSSD to put three elementary schools into a soft lockdown. According to the police. the elementary schools were placed under a soft lockdown due to a disturbance a few blocks from the school. The three schools were Oaklawn...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Police investigating threat at Vilonia High School
VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today. Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots. As a result, residents can expect to...
mysaline.com
Help Benton Schools name the new elementary off Exit 114
This should be fun. Benton School District wants the public to submit names for the new elementary school that’s being built off Exit 114 near the Saline County Career Technical Center. What do you think this new school should be named? Click on the link below to tell your...
mysaline.com
Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video. The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2. According to NLRPD,...
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Community reacts after Haskell police officers quit over funding
During the Haskell City Council's first meeting of the year, multiple police officers walked out and resigned over a fight for funding.
Comments / 0