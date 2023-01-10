ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

mysaline.com

State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel

The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

Medical, Food Service, and Specialists Positions in today’s jobs list for Saline County & Central Arkansas 01102023

ADVERTISE HERE! Email [email protected] for rates and info. Immediate opening for a part time administrative assistant in a busy medical-legal office. Applicant must be self-motivated and able to anticipate the needs of the executive staff. Must have Microsoft experience Word, Excel, Outlook at a minimum, professional telephone skills/voice, an eye for proofreading, and able to multitask. A strong knowledge of medical terminology and abbreviations is a plus. Position could be HYBRID in nature for the right person. Office is in Benton. Benefits include relaxed atmosphere with casual dress code, PTO accrual, paid holidays, and more, but NO health insurance. Email resume to [email protected].
SALINE COUNTY, AR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass Price Increase

The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass prices will increase by 10%, effective February 6, 2023. Every year, city-wide, we evaluate and update our fees or they remain the same depending on the need. Individual daily entry fees to the Aquatic Center increased 30% in 2022 to account for 10 years of stagnant pricing. Memberships and Access Passes were only raised 10% in 2022 because it was determined that these are targeted to the local community. This year is the second in a three-year plan to raise the rates to the appropriate 30% increase from 2021.
SALIDA, CO
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today

A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating threat at Vilonia High School

VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today. Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots. As a result, residents can expect to...
VILONIA, AR
mysaline.com

Help Benton Schools name the new elementary off Exit 114

This should be fun. Benton School District wants the public to submit names for the new elementary school that’s being built off Exit 114 near the Saline County Career Technical Center. What do you think this new school should be named? Click on the link below to tell your...
mysaline.com

Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE

