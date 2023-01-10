ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Mary Bird Perkins partnership in Opelousas may signal further growth in 2023

Baton Rouge-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Opelousas General Health Center announced a partnership this week to expand and enhance cancer care in Acadiana. Mary Bird Perkins CEO Jonas Fontenot says expanding the cancer center’s geographic reach will be a key goal for 2023, though he also wants to reach more people in the center’s current markets and invest in the “depth and richness of programs we currently offer.”
OPELOUSAS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Capital Region close to fully recovering pandemic job losses

The Capital Region’s unemployment rate is at a record-low 2.6%, while the Baton Rouge area is 0.5% away from fully recovering the pandemic jobs losses, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. There are about 11,200 unemployed workers in the region—the fewest since 1999—and almost three times as many job...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAF releases framework for promoting ‘thriving and resilient future’

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today released the strategic framework that will guide its work under CEO Chris Meyer. BRAF’s board of directors adopted five key priorities meant to serve as guideposts in the effort “to build a thriving and resilient future for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

OSHA to increase fines for violations beginning next week

Running afoul of OSHA will get more expensive for companies beginning next week. The agency announced it’s increasing the maximum fines it can levy for violations, which go into effect Tuesday, Jan. 17. OSHA’s maximum penalty for serious and other-than-serious violations will increase to $15,625 per violation, from $14,502,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

